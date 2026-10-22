Fabian Hürzeler has no interest in leaving Brighton to replace Michael Carrick at Man United

Fabian Hürzeler has no interest in leaving Brighton & Hove Albion for Manchester United, despite featuring among the candidates to replace Michael Carrick.

United’s interest meets Brighton’s confidence

It was relayed by The Peoples Person on Monday that Brighton were relaxed about Hürzeler’s future and had received no contact from another club. Earlier coverage also identified Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte as possible successors to Carrick, with sporting director Jason Wilcox known to admire the Seagulls boss.

Hürzeler signed a contract lasting until June 2029 in May, strengthening Brighton’s position. His side then recovered from two goals down to knock United out of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win at Old Trafford in September.

Carrick’s predicament has since worsened, with Wednesday’s 4-1 Champions League defeat at Como leaving the Red Devils with only two victories from 11 matches this season.

Hürzeler rules out an Old Trafford move

Ben Jacobs has now stated that the 33-year-old does not want to leave Brighton for United.

Jacobs wrote: “Fabian Hürzeler is not interested in leaving Brighton for Manchester United.

“Hürzeler one of the names appreciated in case Michael Carrick departs.”

The update is a big one, as it is the coach’s own position rather than merely Brighton’s willingness to retain him. That represents a significant obstacle for United if Carrick is dismissed and the club attempts to turn its admiration of Hürzeler into a formal pursuit.

From player-manager to Premier League record-breaker

Born in Houston on 26 February 1993, Hürzeler is a German national who developed in Bayern Munich’s academy. His playing career included spells with Bayern Munich II, Hoffenheim II, 1860 Munich II and FC Pipinsried.

Hürzeler became Pipinsried’s player-manager at the age of 23. He later worked with Germany’s under-18 and under-20 teams before joining St Pauli’s coaching staff and being appointed their head coach in December 2022.

He led St Pauli to the 2023/24 2. Bundesliga title and promotion before Brighton appointed him in June 2024. Aged 31 at the time, he became the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history.

Brighton finished eighth in each of his first two seasons, with their 2025/26 position securing qualification for the Conference League.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7.5/10

Why?

✅ Ben Jacobs is usually reasonably reliable

✅ He’s backed by Alex Crook, who is strong on United

⚠️ It could be posturing by Hurzeler or his agent

TPP View

We believe Hurzeler’s people have sent this message out, but it may not be definitive.

Featured image by Mike Hewitt via Getty Images