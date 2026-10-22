Manchester United sank to a new low in Italy, suffering an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Como, who are playing in the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Michael Carrick’s reaction after the full-time whistle underlined his disappointment at his side’s performance as he went to the away supporters and held up his hands in apology, without his players.

With United now winless in seven games across all competitions, Carrick’s tactical ideas are clearly not working, and the gesture in Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia suggests the end of another managerial spell is on the horizon.

Fabrizio Romano details behind the scenes crisis at Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano addressed the situation on his YouTube channel, explaining why the feeling after the defeat against Como is different compared to other defeats under Michael Carrick.

Romano underlined the gravity of the situation after the absolutely “humiliating” loss by saying he is recording the video at 2 am in Italy to reveal the international tension at Manchester United.

“Tonight I’m recording this video, and this is at 2 am at night here in Italy. But the real difference between this game and the other games, the real change between this game and the other games, is also in the players,” the Italian journalist stated.

“For the very first time we have players at Manchester United not so happy with the current situation. And that’s something that we can consider as a big change compared to one, two, three, four, five weeks ago, when the season had almost started and Man United were already not at the best level possible.”

Discontent among players

After the defeat at Atletico Madrid, Lisandro Martinez appeared to back Carrick by criticising director of football Jason Wilcox.

However, this time, Romano insisted that “there is a feeling inside that not everyone is so happy with the current situation, and I’m also talking about the coach.”

It is understood many players are not happy with the technical and tactical approach under Carrick at Carrington.

“That’s why I think we have to be very careful with the Manchester United situation, because now we enter into a different territory,” Romano added.

For now, United continue to publicly back Carrick, but as Romano highlighted, they did the same before sacking Erik ten Hag and then Ruben Amorim.

Given the Red Devils head coach is rapidly losing the support of his dressing room, we could hear an official statement from INEOS sooner rather than later.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images