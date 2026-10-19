Brighton’s latest Fabian Hurzeler stance emerges amid Man United interest

Brighton & Hove Albion’s position on a potential departure of their manager, Fabian Hurzeler, has come to light amidst suggestions that he is on Manchester United’s radar.

Standout candidate

United boss Michael Carrick is facing a fight to keep his job owing to the club’s miserable start to the 2026/27 season.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United means that the Red Devils have now gone six games without a victory. Their last win was the 4-0 thumping of Sabah FK in the Champions League.

United are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table, having gained just seven points from as many games.

After the final whistle at Elland Road, Carrick acknowledged that performances and results have not been good enough but United can still enjoy a good season.

It’s understood that Carrick still retains the support of the power brokers at Old Trafford. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Carrick met with director of football Jason Wilcox, where the team’s pitiful form was addressed.

Last week, Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun claimed that Hurzeler is considered the standout candidate from the Premier League to replace Carrick.

Hurzeler is said to have admirers at United and his standing has only increased owing to Brighton’s sensational form this season. The Seagulls are third in the league, having lost only once, are the division’s highest scorers and possess the joint-best defensive record alongside Arsenal.

According to Football Insider, Brighton are not concerned about the speculation surrounding the German tactician.

Brighton’s Hurzeler stance

The news outlet reports, “Brighton are ‘relaxed’ about the long-term future of manager Fabian Hurzeler amid an impressive start to the season, sources have told Football Insider.”

“The German has been heavily linked with the Manchester United job in recent weeks, but the Seagulls have had ‘no contact’ from any other club at this stage.”

“Sources say that the South Coast outfit are not worried about the prospect of the 33-year-old leaving any time soon, although they are ‘not surprised’ by the interest.”

It remains to be seen whether this would encourage United in the event they decide to dismiss Carrick, but it is noteworthy that Brighton are not entirely excluding the prospect of Hurzeler’s exit.

Antonio Conte has also been linked to the United hot seat.

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