Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente believes he knows where Antonio Conte will end up, even as Conte continues to be strongly linked with the Manchester United job.

Conte speculation

Conte has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick as pressure mounts on the United legend.

Carrick has endured a nightmare start to the season, with United sitting in the bottom half of the table, having managed just six points from their opening six games.

United were also beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Performances have been far from convincing, and calls for a change in the dugout have started to emerge.

The United hierarchy still back Carrick, but his position could come under greater scrutiny if results fail to improve. Conte is available after parting ways with Napoli in June.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Conte has made United aware that he is prepared to take charge immediately if they decide to sack Carrick. The Italian coach has previously been reluctant to take charge of teams mid-season, but he would be willing to make an exception for United.

Conte believes he has what it takes to get United back on the right track. However, Llorente expects Conte to make a return to Juventus.

Conte prediction

Llorente spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport and remarked, “Only one, his favorite team. Sooner or later he’ll return home.”

“He’s the ideal coach for Juventus. Antonio is top-notch: he and Ancelotti are the best coaches I’ve ever had.”

Llorente added, “We’re talking about another coach who has experience and has won: I think he’s falling asleep thinking about how to improve Juventus, not Conte.”

“Spalletti must focus on winning the Europa League and fighting for the top spots in the league. Expectations are high at Juventus, but we can’t ignore them.”

“The last few seasons have been tough.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they travel to Leeds.

Featured image by Enrico Locci via Getty Images