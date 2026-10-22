Man United make major Unai Emery decision as pressure mounts on Michael Carrick

Manchester United have reportedly reached a major decision regarding Aston Villa boss Unai Emery as the sack looms for Michael Carrick.

Potential replacements

United’s 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Como has increased the pressure on Carrick to unbearable levels, with all signs pointing towards an imminent dismissal.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United chiefs were left shocked and dismayed by the poor performance. There is a degree of sympathy for Carrick, given the perception that the players are failing him, but ultimate responsibility rests with him, and it seems he will pay the price for the club’s poor start to the season.

Sunday’s meeting with Bournemouth should see Carrick still in charge, yet the speculation surrounding his replacement is at fever pitch like never before.

Earlier today, a report indicated that Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe would be keen on taking the Old Trafford hot seat.

Antonio Conte has also made it clear that he wants to succeed Carrick, but there are concerns that his fiery temperament could put him at odds with INEOS and the Glazers.

Then there is Fabian Hurzeler, who is flying high with Brighton this season. It is understood that the German coach has little to no interest in testing himself at United. Cesc Fabregas, who engineered Como’s triumph over United, has also been mentioned, but there is little chance of him leaving the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium.

Now, TEAMtalk claims that there is another candidate in the running for the role: Unai Emery.

Emery update

The news outlet says that Emery is “firmly” on United’s shortlist should the club pull the trigger and part ways with Carrick.

“Emery is a manager United hugely respect, but with the Spaniard committed to Aston Villa until 2029, the club are also assessing more attainable alternatives should they decide a change in the dugout is required in the coming weeks.”

“Sources close to the Old Trafford hierarchy have confirmed that Emery was among the managers United conducted background checks on last season as they carried out due diligence on potential options away from Carrick.”

“The Villa boss remains highly regarded by sporting director Jason Wilcox, who has the full backing of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and is understood to admire the work Emery has done since arriving at Villa Park.”

United face a monumental task to tempt Emery away from Villa in mid-season. Villa would be utterly opposed to his exit, and should he show any inclination to leave, they would surely demand a hefty fee.

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