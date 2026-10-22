Where Antonio Conte stands in Man United’s “considerations” as decision made on Italian



Only a miracle can now save Michael Carrick‘s job as Manchester United head coach.

Unless he quickly restores the side to form and they start playing with intent, the Old Trafford chiefs will not tolerate these underwhelming performances any longer.

The Telegraph reports that Wednesday’s humiliating 4-1 defeat to Como will not cost Carrick his job, but notes that Sunday’s result against Bournemouth could well decide his fate.

Should the Red Devils produce another mediocre display, as they have in recent weeks, and stretch their winless run to eight games, matching the club’s worst recent run, set under Louis van Gaal in 2015, the 45-year-old will certainly have to go.

Antonio Conte unlikely to replace Carrick

If Carrick departs, several names have already surfaced as possible successors. The Telegraph, however, reports that Antonio Conte remains an unlikely choice.

The Italian serial winner is reportedly ready to take over at United immediately. His proven record of revitalising underperforming clubs makes him a tempting option, but United are unlikely to appoint him.

The outlet reveals: “It is understood that representatives have already lobbied for former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte, but that the Italian does not feature prominently in United’s considerations. It is argued he would not fit into the structure the club is determined to adopt.”

Conte’s outspoken nature and insistence on full control of transfer policy make him an uncomfortable fit for the structure Ineos intends to maintain.

A recent piece on The Peoples Person also cited Ashley Young’s view that the former Inter Milan and Napoli coach is not the right man for the United project.

Conte not the only top coach linked

Even with Conte discounted, several intriguing alternatives remain under consideration.

Eddie Howe, who left Newcastle United in the summer, and Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down from the German national team after the World Cup, have both been linked with the role.

United are also said to admire Fabian Hürzeler‘s work at Brighton & Hove Albion, and he could emerge as a realistic option if the club decides a change is necessary.

Featured image by Enrico Locci via Getty Images

