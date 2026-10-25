Jaume Camacho: An introduction to Carrington’s newest breakout star who plundered 4 goals against Liverpool

Manchester United have a habit of developing exciting young players in their youth system.

Fans are still reeling from JJ Gabriel’s desire to leave the club after it was announced last month.

Nonetheless, players like Noah Ajayi and Kai Rooney are exciting the fanbase.

It was the turn of another player yesterday, however. Jaume Camacho plundered four goals against Liverpool under-18s yesterday.

Of course, it would be easy just to focus on the quantity of goals, but it was also the quality of the strikes that got fans salivating. The first, in particular, was a sweet dipping strike that dropped into the corner of the goal.

It begs the question: who is this ruthless striker United fans will hope can blossom into a first team player in the future?

Jaume Camacho-Sidos. Uno, dos, tres, cuatro goles? sí. Took some time to reflect, but that performance today is up there with the best attacking displays I’ve seen at academy level. Pretty sure the scousers didn’t sidos four finishes coming. Served paella today and left Liverpool eating crumbs. Started in the 10, cut inside onto his right and rifled one home from 25 yards. Nearly had another with an FC-esque finesse that rattled the crossbar. Got his brace, moved up top and completed his hat-trick with a low finish on his weaker foot. The fourth came after Karim’s cutback, side-footed into the bottom corner. Cuatro goles. Jaume of a performance. Signed his scholarship deal in the summer and only turned 17 earlier this month. Just over 6ft, but the way he moves with the ball, you wouldn’t think it. Close control, agility and can glide away from pressure. Plays in midfield and across the attack, and has even featured at right-back before. Proper versatile. Said a few weeks ago he reminded me of Garnacho after that finish against Chelsea. Today just added to that. Seven goal contributions in the U18 Premier League this season, plus an assist on his U21s debut against Forest last week. United know what they have here. Four goals against the scousers, lovely finishes and a match ball to take home. Buenísimo, Jaume. — MUFC Academy (@mufcacademy91) October 24, 2026

Background

The youngster was born in Lleida, Catalonia, Spain. His family then moved to the United Arab Emirates for work when he was a youngster, and he grew up there from the age of just four years old.

His first contact with football was with the City Football Group in Abu Dhabi, but the Coronavirus pandemic forced his family to make a decision, and they decided to go to Manchester.

Camacho had trials with both City and United as an 11-year-old, and it was the red half of the city who decided to give him a deal.

As a result, the youngster has the option of representing Spain, the UAE and England in the future should the 17-year-old have the opportunity to play international football.

Style of play

The midfielder has been electric this season so far, scoring four goals and providing four assists in all competitions this season for United’s under-18s.

He has been described as a “versatile player with the ability to play either in midfield or at full-back.”

What’s more, he is “tall and athletic, he covers ground well across the pitch with the ability to dominate games. Camacho is an intelligent player, possessing the composure and technical ability to be a well-rounded midfielder.”

Camacho’s growing reputation was reflected in The Guardian choosing him as one of the top 20 best young talents at Premier League clubs for 2026, alongside the likes of Max Dowman.

Reflections

Like any young player, it will be vital not to pile expectations on the youngster and to let him develop alongside many other talented starlets at the club.

Nonetheless, fans can dream of finally taking advantage of the trend of elegant Spanish midfielders, even if his path was slightly off the beaten track compared to the likes of Xavi, Iniesta and Pedri.

Jaume Camacho season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 9 4 4 603

Source: transfermarkt.es

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images