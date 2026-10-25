Home » Jaume Camacho: An introduction to Carrington’s newest breakout star who plundered 4 goals against Liverpool

Jaume Camacho: An introduction to Carrington’s newest breakout star who plundered 4 goals against Liverpool

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Old Trafford stadium

Manchester United have a habit of developing exciting young players in their youth system.

Fans are still reeling from JJ Gabriel’s desire to leave the club after it was announced last month.

Nonetheless, players like Noah Ajayi and Kai Rooney are exciting the fanbase.

It was the turn of another player yesterday, however. Jaume Camacho plundered four goals against Liverpool under-18s yesterday.

Of course, it would be easy just to focus on the quantity of goals, but it was also the quality of the strikes that got fans salivating. The first, in particular, was a sweet dipping strike that dropped into the corner of the goal.

It begs the question: who is this ruthless striker United fans will hope can blossom into a first team player in the future?

Background

The youngster was born in Lleida, Catalonia, Spain. His family then moved to the United Arab Emirates for work when he was a youngster, and he grew up there from the age of just four years old.

His first contact with football was with the City Football Group in Abu Dhabi, but the Coronavirus pandemic forced his family to make a decision, and they decided to go to Manchester.

Camacho had trials with both City and United as an 11-year-old, and it was the red half of the city who decided to give him a deal.

As a result, the youngster has the option of representing Spain, the UAE and England in the future should the 17-year-old have the opportunity to play international football.

Style of play

The midfielder has been electric this season so far, scoring four goals and providing four assists in all competitions this season for United’s under-18s.

He has been described as a “versatile player with the ability to play either in midfield or at full-back.”

What’s more, he is “tall and athletic, he covers ground well across the pitch with the ability to dominate games. Camacho is an intelligent player, possessing the composure and technical ability to be a well-rounded midfielder.”

Camacho’s growing reputation was reflected in The Guardian choosing him as one of the top 20 best young talents at Premier League clubs for 2026, alongside the likes of Max Dowman.

Reflections

Like any young player, it will be vital not to pile expectations on the youngster and to let him develop alongside many other talented starlets at the club.

Nonetheless, fans can dream of finally taking advantage of the trend of elegant Spanish midfielders, even if his path was slightly off the beaten track compared to the likes of Xavi, Iniesta and Pedri.

Jaume Camacho season stats

Games playedGoalsAssists Mins played
944603

Source: transfermarkt.es

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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