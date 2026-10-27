Eddie Howe’s path to Man United becomes easier as compensation fee is reduced



Eddie Howe has emerged as the clear front-runner to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

Most expect Carrick to lose his job soon. However, as things stand, he remains in charge and will even take training today, a decision that has left plenty of people scratching their heads.

Over the past few weeks, Carrick has offered nothing to suggest he possesses the tactical nous required to turn United’s fortunes around.

His decisions have often baffled observers, and players have begun to question them openly. Bruno Fernandes, speaking after the Como match last week, made clear the squad’s lack of belief in the game plan.

Everything points to Carrick having lost the dressing room. If he is still in the dugout against Chelsea on Saturday, it will border on insanity.

Few believe the 45-year-old will suddenly produce something different from what he has delivered of late.

Should United decide to move him on, as widely anticipated, Howe looks the man they will turn to.

His Premier League experience, sharp tactical mind, and proven ability to restore a team’s competitive edge should make a genuine difference at Old Trafford.

Having left Newcastle United in the summer, many assumed securing Howe would prove straightforward: agree terms with him and his coaching staff and install them to lead the revival.

Newcastle still owed compensation for Eddie Howe

Monday’s update showed it is not quite that simple. Newcastle are due a compensation fee because the 48-year-old departed with a long-term contract still in place at St James’ Park.

At first, the size of that fee remained unclear. The Telegraph has now revealed the figures:

“It emerged on Monday that Man U would have to pay compensation to land Eddie Howe under the terms of his exit from Newcastle United in July. While the compensation figure initially stood at about £6m, it is understood the sum is due to reduce to about £3m.

“The 48-year-old had a number of years left on his contract with Newcastle when he stepped down in July, and the Tyneside club factored in a degree of protection in the event that he ended up at a rival in the months that followed.”

INEOS’ desire to land Howe put to the test

INEOS have already shown they are careful spenders.

Paying £6m would have felt steep, especially with compensation also owed to Carrick and his staff.

Yet £3m looks altogether more manageable. Refusing to meet that figure would appear baffling if the Old Trafford hierarchy truly believes Howe can transform this team.

Featured image by Peter Nicholls via Getty Images

