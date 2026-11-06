Sebastian Hoeneß: Why Ineos could spring a surprise if they move on from Michael Carrick

A 3-2 comeback victory over an in-form AS Roma side, who had lost only once in their previous 13 games, temporarily eased the pressure on Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

Yet that result does not erase the harsh reality that, before Tuesday night, Manchester United had gone nine matches without a win.

Such a wretched run had not been seen in recent times; indeed, the club’s longest winless streak in recent memory was the seven-game sequence endured under Louis van Gaal in 2015.

This dismal form has left the Red Devils 17th in the Premier League table, just two points above bottom-placed Sunderland.

Man Utd — last 10 matches (to 6 Nov 2026) Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L Updated 6 Nov 2026

Setting aside Tuesday’s win for a moment, the league position underlines the urgent need for a genuine resurgence if United are to climb back to where they belong.

Tuesday’s result will count for little unless the team, beginning with the clash against Aston Villa, embarks on a sustained winning run and rediscovers its competitive edge.

While this does not suggest that recovery is impossible, continued poor results, with the last league victory now more than two months old, will leave Carrick’s position untenable.

Should the club decide to relieve him of his duties, several high-profile tacticians have already been linked with the role, including Didier Deschamps, Eddie Howe, Fabian Hürzeler and Julian Nagelsmann.

Surprise Bundesliga manager in the running for Carrick’s job

Although those names dominate the conversation among supporters, Ineos could yet spring a surprise if they opt for a change in the dugout.

According to a report in The Independent, the Old Trafford hierarchy may look beyond the usual candidates and turn instead to Sebastian Hoeneß.

The 44-year-old is “highly rated” by United’s decision-makers; his work at the MHPArena has not gone unnoticed.

Hoeneß could be the next great Bundesliga coach to conquer the Premier League

United’s hierarchy will have noted his fluid, possession-based, attacking football, characterised by high intensity and tactical flexibility, and concluded that he is the man to restore the club to the summit.

Those who have followed his progress argue that his blend of control and vertical threat suits the Premier League’s varied opponents and the demand for exciting football at major clubs.

The successful transitions of Jürgen Klopp, Fabian Hürzeler, and even Pep Guardiola from the Bundesliga to England also suggest Hoeneß could thrive too, even if Ineos acknowledge that “his appointment would still involve a huge Ruben Amorim-like leap from Stuttgart.”

Featured image by Ahmad Mora via Getty Images

