Michael Carrick finds himself in limbo, with the Manchester United hierarchy once again highlighting the lack of decisiveness at Old Trafford.

Back-to-back embarrassing results against Como in the Champions League and Bournemouth in the Premier League, which extended United’s winless run to eight games across all competitions, underlined that the players have downed their tools.

The way Carrick applauded fans after the final whistle and the way the Stretford End responded suggested it was a farewell and United would pull the trigger on him immediately.

When Man United will part ways with Michael Carrick

Monday was an off day for players after a game, yet the chief executive, Omar Berrarda, the director of football, Jason Wilcox, and Michael Carrick were all present at the training complex.

However, the pair failed to make a final decision on the head coach’s future on Monday.

According to The Guardian, Carrick expects to take training on Tuesday after Wilcox and Berrarda discussed his future in the wake of the 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

It is understood Carrick is expected to be removed only when “a deal for his successor has been finalised.”

Eddie Howe favourite to replace Michael Carrick

The report claims former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is Wilcox’s prime candidate for the role and wants the job.

United would have to pay Newcastle United compensation fees for Howe and his staff, headed by his assistant, Jason Tindall.

Meanwhile, the club’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, has reportedly been pushing the case of Julian Nagelsmann.

Given the uncertainty over Carrick‘s successor, the United legend may be compelled to train players who are no longer interested in giving their 100 per cent for the man in charge.

A messy situation for all involved ahead of a crucial clash against Chelsea, courtesy of INEOS’s “world-class” footballing structure.

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