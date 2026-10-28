What Man United’s overpaid and underperforming stars told Michael Carrick during Wednesday’s meeting

Manchester United have decided to keep Michael Carrick at the helm despite the team’s dismal run of form this season.

The Red Devils have won only twice in all competitions, with their last Premier League win coming way back in August.

It seemed as though INEOS would send the former United midfielder packing after crisis talks at Carrington on Monday.

Eddie Howe was considered the perfect immediate successor, but the call never came and the 45-year-old stayed on board due to INEOS’ financial concerns.

What Carrick needs to do immediately

In addition to fixing glaring tactical errors and addressing the lack of fitness among many in the squad, Michael Carrick will also need to get the squad on-side after Bruno Fernandes’ extraordinary attack following the Como humiliation.

The club captain was benched for the Bournemouth debacle, but the Portugal international is reportedly set to be reintegrated into the squad after peace talks with the head coach.

United’s current group of players must also take responsibility for the poor results, with many stars underperforming.

The squad are determined to send out an emphatic response when they take to the field against Chelsea on Saturday, and Sky Sports have revealed that Carrick held an all-squad meeting to iron out issues and clear the air.

Meeting details revealed

In that meeting, both the players and the coaching staff admitted that they have let the club down, and there is a newfound determination to put things right, starting at Stamford Bridge.

“The individual meeting between Carrick and Fernandes was in addition to an all-squad meeting, where there was a renewed determination from all the players and staff that performances have to improve immediately.

“There was also a mutual admission, we are told, that there has been a squad-wide underperformance so far this season.”

It is refreshing to note that the squad have admitted that they have simply not been up to par, and it will be interesting to see how they perform against the Blues.

Fans will be expecting a response

Should the 20-time English league champions manage to get a positive result in London, INEOS might have to backtrack again regarding Carrick’s position.

For now, he has reportedly been given until the November international break to steady the ship. Among the club’s other managerial targets are Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte.

Both Fabian Hurzeler and Unai Emery are also on their radar, but they are likely to cost a bomb and are unlikely to jump ship mid-season.

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