Jacobo Ramon: Man United transfer plans thrown into chaos by Real Madrid

Manchester United will be hoping to pull off a defensive rebuild next year.

After overhauling their attack and midfield, the club will turn its attention to the back line, aiming to bring in quality defenders to complete the transformation and build a strong side capable of competing at the highest level.

The rumour mill already points to a few defenders whom the Red Devils are monitoring closely.

On Wednesday, The Peoples Person covered a report stating that United were keen on signing Como’s Jacobo Ramón and would face competition from Real Madrid, among other clubs.

Jacobo Ramón transfer blow

While that battle was expected to take centre stage next year, an update on Thursday suggests there may not be a contest for Ramón after all.

According to Spanish transfer guru Matteo Moretto, via Madrid Zone:

“Real Madrid have decided to activate their buy-back clause for Jacobo Ramón in 2027.

“Decision 100% done.

“It will cost less than €9M.

“After that, a decision will be made on his future: either he stays at Real Madrid, or a transfer to the Premier League will be negotiated, as many English clubs want him.”

If this report proves accurate, Real Madrid will hold the cards regarding Ramón’s future.

No way Real Madrid re-sign him only to sell him

They are unlikely to let him leave, given how rare it is to find players of his quality.

He operates as a deep-lying playmaker from the back, boasting an elite 91.1% pass success rate in Serie A. He breaks lines comfortably thanks to his press-resistant style.

Beyond his playmaking and solid defending, he is an aerial threat: Ramón wins nearly 65% of his aerial duels, has scored three goals in 12 games this season, and possesses the elite recovery pace needed to play a high line.

He could well become Antonio Rüdiger’s long-term replacement at Real Madrid, which means the Red Devils will have to look elsewhere.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Real Madrid’s interest in re-signing Ramón is well backed by reliable sources

⚠️ Neither Como nor Real Madrid have confirmed a deal

TPP view

We believe Real Madrid’s low buy-back clause for Ramón made competing for the defender difficult, and Real were always likely to trigger it.

Featured image Gabriele Maltinti via Getty Images