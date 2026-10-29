Galatasaray make Andre Onana transfer stance clear as Man United slap price tag

Galatasaray’s position on a potential swoop for Andre Onana has emerged, even as Manchester United name their price for the goalkeeper.

Galatasaray interest

Onana is currently on another season-long loan at Trabzonspor. He spent last term with the Turkish club, a move that was sanctioned by then-manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim started the season with Altay Bayindir in goal before dipping into the market for Senne Lammens, who has since cemented his status as the undisputed number one.

Onana briefly returned to United in the summer and is believed to have been keen on fighting for his place in the team, but he agreed to return to Trabzonspor after it became apparent that opportunities under Michael Carrick would not be forthcoming.

The Cameroonian is steadily rebuilding his career after a disastrous spell at United in which he became synonymous with comical errors that proved costly to United.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Galatasaray are admirers of Onana.

It was indicated that Galatasaray were prepared to open talks with the Red Devils over a deal for the player. However, a new update has stated that Galatasaray are not in the running for Onana’s signature.

Andre Onana’s Manchester United record Player Season Apps Starts Minutes Clean sheets Goals conceded Saves Penalties saved Yellow cards Red cards Avg rating A. Onana 2023/24 51 51 4661 13 83 193 1 7 0 7.18 A. Onana 2024/25 50 50 4569 11 65 127 1 1 0 6.88 A. Onana 2025/26 1 1 90 0 2 2 0 0 0 6.70

Onana update

According to Turkish Football, Trabzonspor are working hard to turn Onana’s loan deal into a permanent arrangement.

The news outlet adds, “Trabzonspor officials remain eager to lock down the 30-year-old shot-stopper long-term, viewing him as a central pillar in their defensive setup.”

“However, despite recent reports linking Galatasaray with a potential move for the keeper, the Istanbul outfit have formally declared themselves out of the race.”

“RAMS Park hierarchy have opted to direct their summer transfer budget toward other priority targets and are content with their goalkeeper options.”

Turkish Football add that United remain open to selling Onana, who is valued at around €18m.

Onana feels settled in Trabzonspor and there is confidence that they will eventually succeed in their efforts to retain him beyond this season.

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