AC Milan banking on super agent to land Leny Yoro from Man United for a ridiculously low fee

In Italy, there is a growing belief that Leny Yoro could depart Old Trafford for San Siro.

The 20-year-old has made a solid start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Even as the Red Devils continue to struggle, he stands out as one of the few players who are clearly giving everything.

Those consistent displays have earned him a first call-up to the French national team, where he impressed, and have also cemented his place as a regular in the Manchester United side.

His gradual rise has inevitably attracted attention from across Europe.

Reports previously linked Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain with a move, and now AC Milan have joined the list of admirers.

Sport Witness, relaying the latest from Italy, has provided a fresh update on Milan’s interest.

Ruben Amorim keen on Leny Yoro

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is pushing Milan to sign Lecce’s Tiago Gabriel as part of a wider defensive rebuild, yet the Rossoneri have other ideas.

The report states that the Rossoneri are “particularly interested” in signing the Frenchman after this season. Mendes also represents Yoro, and Amorim’s side are seeking the agent’s help to get a deal over the line.

Milan have a clear price in mind

The Italian club have already settled on a figure. According to the same report, “The Rossoneri’s intention is to close the transfer for around €40-50m. He has a contract until 2029, and Transfermarkt value him at €45m.”

Yet, for all Milan’s confidence, the path will not be straightforward.

With Yoro beginning to show real glimpses of his quality, United are unlikely to entertain an offer in the region of £42 million, a sum well below what they paid to bring him to Old Trafford.

Indeed, selling him just as he starts to find his feet at the club would make little sense.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Builds on existing AC Milan links

⚠️ Yoro is cementing his place at United, making exit talk pointless

⚠️ Quoted figures are a joke

TPP view

We believe that whilst AC Milan links are nothing new, Yoro is establishing himself at Manchester United and is unlikely to leave.

Featured image by Evan Treacy/Getty Images