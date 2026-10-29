Oliver Månsson: United monitoring red-hot Swedish gem also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea

Manchester United may have invested over £150 million in the middle of the park this summer, but they remain attentive to gifted midfielders from across Europe at the moment.

Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba arrived this year at Old Trafford to join forces with Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount. In Santos, Mainoo and Baleba, the Red Devils now have a strong midfield axis for the future.

Carlos Baleba v Y. Tielemans Stat Carlos Baleba Y. Tielemans Season 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester United Manchester United Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 5 12 Minutes 288 883 Starts 3 12 Sub appearances 2 0 Goals 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 Assists 0 3 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Carlos Baleba Y. Tielemans Goals + assists 0 3 Minutes per goal – – Avg rating 6.47 6.99 Shots 5 10 Shots on target 1 4 Shot accuracy % 20.0% 40.0% Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% Passes 151 596 Pass accuracy % 84.5% 88.1% Key passes 3 17 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Carlos Baleba Y. Tielemans Dribbles attempted 5 13 Dribbles completed 3 5 Dribble success % 60.0% 38.5% Tackles 9 19 Interceptions 10 10 Tackles + interceptions 19 29 Blocks 0 4 Duels 32 100 Duels won 21 55 Duels won % 65.6% 55.0% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Carlos Baleba Y. Tielemans Dribbled past – – Fouls won 7 20 Fouls committed 5 7 Yellow cards 1 1 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won – – Penalties conceded – – Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

However, INEOS have displayed a tendency to sign emerging talents from across the planet since taking charge at the Theatre of Dreams.

Their strategy has seen them pick up fresh faces like Sekou Kone, Diego Leon, Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu. It now appears that United have also identified a diamond in the rough in Swedish football.

United monitoring Oliver Månsson

According to Expressen, United have recently been in attendance to watch IFK Göteborg’s Oliver Månsson. The report states: “Rising star Oliver Månsson has made a huge impression in the blue and white shirt this season. It has not gone unnoticed.”

“According to Expressen, an impressive line-up of scouts were in attendance at Gamla Ullevi on Wednesday evening to watch the 17-year-old in the match that ended 1–1.”

“As well as giants Manchester United, English clubs Watford and Leicester, German side SC Freiburg and Italian club Roma were also there to watch the super-talent in action. Interest from Arsenal and Chelsea has previously been reported.”

Sweden’s rising star

Månsson rose through the ranks at Göteborg and broke into the senior side this year. The teenager has already appeared 15 times for the first team, registering two assists, and has operated as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder.

The Swede is under contract with the Allsvenskan club until 2028, but his future has been subject to intense speculation for a while.

Månsson has already earned praise for his maturity from team-mate Sam Larsson, who said: “Take a look at his little moves in this match – if you like football, you’ll really enjoy it. He makes mature decisions all the time. That’s what really impresses you.”

The player himself is aware of the rising interest in his signature but remains focused on his football. Earlier this month, following the 1–1 draw against Djurgården, Månsson was asked about the situation and he responded: “It’s great fun, of course. It’s nice that things are going well. But I’m fully focused here and on the next match at all times.”

Final Thoughts

United have struggled to impress in the transfer market of late, with a recent stat showing them as the worst performers in the market in the past five years. However, a move for Månsson could represent a long-term approach for INEOS and could end up becoming a masterstroke in a few years.

The Swede can only move to the UK once he turns 18 in August 2027, but his English suitors could reach an agreement now ahead of a move next year.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Manson matches United’s youth-centric transfer policy.

⚠️ This could be regular scouting exercise rather than a concrete interest from the Red Devils.

TPP view

We believe that United could have their eyes on Mansson but he may not be a priority for INEOS in 2027.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images