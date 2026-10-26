“We wanted to win”: Eva Olid exemplifies incredible standards at Man United Women after City draw

Manchester United Women secured another fine result as Eva Olid’s side came from behind to draw 1-1 with Manchester City.

The game

The Red Devils were on a six-game winning streak but fell behind to Khadija Shaw’s strike in the second half.

Nonetheless, United Women are nothing if not fighters and they came roaring back and scored an equaliser in the 89th minute through Elisabeth Terland.

The home side were well worth the point and played some brave, attacking football at times that could have resulted in more goals.

One such example was a stunning effort from Jess Park that crashed off the crossbar.

Eva Olid

The Catalan coach has been fundamental to United’s change in fortunes lately and spoke to the club’s media after the match.

Explaining how she felt the match unfolded, she stated, “in possession, I think we controlled the game more than them, we had more possession than them. They were more counter attacking and playing direct balls into the space, and it’s how they were trying to hurt us, and we were hurting them trying to build from the back and trying to be ourselves.”

There was tension between Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier and Shaw but Olid played down the incident.

She asserted, “both are competitive and we know that she’s one of the best strikers in the league, and we know that sometimes she can be frustrated if she’s not having the ball. Of course we plan to mark her, be close to her so she can feel the pressing, but still she has one ball in the box and she scores, that is what top players do.”

Olid also added that her team deserved the win but they just need to find a way of putting the ball into the back of the net more often.

Asked what she can do about the situation, she claimed, “for me as a manager what I can do is help the team the whole week for when we have the chances and the opportunities to score. It’s training, training, practice, practice, practice, and keep growing in front of the goal. Next time, instead of scoring one, we can score more goals.”

Commenting on her reaction to the match, she said, “we wanted to win and I think we showed today that we really wanted to win this game, and I never say this, but today we really deserved to win, and now it’s a mix of feelings. But football sometimes is unfair.”

Manchester United will next be in action at home to Burnley on Wednesday night in the Players’ Cup.

Man United Women results Season 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images