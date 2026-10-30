Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has faced a lot of criticism for an underwhelming start to the new campaign. The Englishman planted seeds of optimism among fans after a blockbuster revival last season, which helped them finish third in the Premier League and earned him the full-time job.

However, hope has turned to despair in the past three months, with United now languishing in 16th place in the league table after eight games.

With just two wins in 12 games across all competitions, and instances of player discontent, the odds are very much against Carrick at the moment. INEOS were expected to sack him after the 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth last weekend, but the Englishman survived.

However, he appears to be on borrowed time, with several managerial candidates reportedly waiting at the door to take over. While ending Carrick’s time at the Theatre of Dreams appears to be the easiest fix, here are five reasons why the Premier League giants must avoid another knee-jerk reaction and stick with the Englishman.

1. Lack of established alternative

The biggest reason why INEOS must stick with Carrick is a lack of suitable replacement. The main options available for United are Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte.

None of them would have been first choice for the role had the club hierarchy considered a managerial change in the summer. Howe did a decent job at Newcastle United, but success at Old Trafford would not be guaranteed.

Nagelsmann was very impressive during his spell with Bayern Munich, but that was three years ago and his spell with Germany was underwhelming. Conte, meanwhile, has a rich trophy-winning experience, but his volatile nature could make him a difficult fit at Old Trafford.

Had a real world-class manager like Luis Enrique or Carlo Ancelotti been available, this would have been an easy decision. They are not, and with Premier League-proven managers like Unai Emery and Fabian Hurzeler ruling themselves out, continuing with Carrick could be the best bet.

2. Recent poor record with managerial changes

United have endured a vicious managerial cycle ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in the summer of 2013. The Red Devils have since appointed seven permanent managers, but none of them have lasted three years at the club.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Erik ten Hag are the only ones who lifted silverware during their time at the Theatre of Dreams. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge for almost three years, including his caretaker reign, but failed to get the club back where they belong.

United have sacked managers for various reasons, and some have also been let go before they could wholly implement their tactics with a squad of their choice. This lack of patience has also hurt the club.

Letting Carrick go would mean that the same cycle would play out once again, when perhaps it is time to point fingers at other areas.

Manager From To Played Won Drawn Lost Win % Michael Carrick (caretaker) 21/11/2021 02/12/2021 3 2 1 0 66.7% Michael Carrick 13/01/2026 present 29 14 7 8 48.3% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

3. INEOS partly to blame for poor start

When INEOS took charge at Old Trafford, they insisted that they would return the club to their heyday by installing the “best-in-class” options at every position, on and off the pitch.

Two-and-a-half years later, United’s minority owners are yet to live up to the promise. They have made several controversial and unpopular decisions during their reign that have set the club back.

That includes poor recruitment, as was evident this summer as well. After a season where the Red Devils finished third in the Premier League, one expected the club to invest wisely to help the team hit a higher gear.

INEOS spent the entire summer targeting midfield reinforcements, failed to get their top targets and settled for lesser alternatives. Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba have promise, but United needed someone like Elliot Anderson to take charge of the midfield.

They also needed a new striker and a left-back, but none arrived, and that has hurt the club so far. If Carrick deserves blame for the recent results, fingers should also be pointed at the consistently poor recruitment that has left the team in dire straits.

4. Carrick deserves chance to get his act together

Carrick showed last season that he can get an inspired team firing on all cylinders. Wins against Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur suggested that United have the ability to match toe-to-toe with the best in the league.

While things have not gone according to plan, the experience will certainly help the English manager. A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor and as Carrick navigates through these recent setbacks, it is important for the club to stand by and support him.

5. Setting a bad example about player power

If United do end up letting Carrick go, it could also set a bad example amid speculation about player power at the club. The Red Devils offloaded the deadwood last summer and further cleared the squad this year.

Success can only be built on the back of the right mentality and attitude in the locker room. The same core bunch of players have undergone several managerial changes at Old Trafford.

It is now time for United to back Carrick and hold the players accountable as well. The Premier League giants must also ignore any talk of another managerial change and spare fans a sense of déjà vu.

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images