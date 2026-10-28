“I am feeling…”: Unai Emery provides major hint on his future amid Man United links

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick continues to be in troubled waters after a shocking start to the new campaign.

The Red Devils are 16th in the Premier League this season after a run of just one win and three defeats in eight games. They have also lost two of their three games in the Champions League and are out of the EFL Cup after a third-round defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United 2026/27 competition records Competition Season W D L GF GA Pts Premier League 2026/27 1 4 3 10 13 7 UEFA Champions League 2026/27 1 0 2 5 6 3 League Cup 2026/27 0 0 1 2 3 0

Carrick’s position has been under scrutiny for a while, and it was believed that he would be let go following the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last weekend.

While the Englishman looks set to be in charge for the upcoming tie against Chelsea, United are already linked with several candidates for the job. Among them is Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, who has done a fantastic job since taking charge at Villa Park.

Emery’s experience will appeal to United

Emery has spent time at various clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Villarreal and Sevilla. While he had an underwhelming spell with the Gunners, the Spanish manager has redeemed himself since arriving at Villa Park.

Last season, Emery guided Villa to the Europa League title, the club’s first European trophy in over four decades, while also helping them finish fourth in the Premier League.

The Spaniard famously won the Europa League three times during his time at Sevilla and once with Villarreal. Emery’s credentials make him a fantastic choice for United, but recent reports suggest that prising him away will be very hard.

The Spaniard has now hinted that he may not be considering an exit from Villa Park any time soon.

Emery settled at Villa Park

Emery was recently at the Ballon d’Or gala, where he was on the shortlist for the Men’s Coach of the Year award, alongside Luis de la Fuente, Mikel Arteta, Vincent Kompany and Luis Enrique.

It was De la Fuente who lifted the top prize following Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Emery caught the eye with a special Aston Villa suit. When asked whether it was a new suit by journalist Guillem Balague, the Villa manager responded: “Yes it is a new suit, it’s an Aston Villa suit.”

“I am pleased as it is comfortable and as well it is something that makes us proud.”

The Spaniard went on to suggest that he was settled at Villa Park, adding: “I worked to be here (among the nominees for the Ballon d’Or).”

“Of course, grateful to all the coaches that were working with me, all the players that worked with me, and now especially Aston Villa, because Aston Villa is where I am feeling so, so comfortable and well, improving, improving in my career as a coach.”

Final Thoughts

While Emery may not be a viable option for the job, Carrick’s situation at Old Trafford remains fragile. United fans, however, will hope that the English manager can mount a turnaround at Stamford Bridge this weekend against Chelsea.

Unai Emery turning up to the Ballon d’Or in an Aston Villa suit. That’s my manager. 🥹💜💙 pic.twitter.com/USAr82peRF — Emma (@WhatTheForkAVFC) October 26, 2026

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images