Folarin Balogun: Man United offered chance to sign ex-Arsenal striker in January

Manchester United now look like a shadow of the team that dismantled defences for fun in the second half of last season. Michael Carrick’s arrival at Old Trafford in January turned out to be the spark that helped the Red Devils’ attackers regain their mojo.

The English giants scored goals galore, finding the back of the net 33 times in 17 games in the Premier League. United lost just two of those games and failed to score in one of them, suggesting that the attack, which had been assembled at the cost of more than £200 million, had finally been unlocked.

United scoring: Carrick late 2025/26 vs 2026/27 Scope Season Goals Games Wins Draws Losses Goals per game Premier League (Jan 2026 to end 2025/26) 2025/26 36 19 12 5 2 1.89 All competitions (first 13 of 2026/27) 2026/27 17 13 2 4 7 1.31

However, it has proven to be a false dawn, as highlighted by the team’s struggles under the same management this campaign.

United’s goalscoring woes

United finished third in the Premier League table last season, a feat that earned Carrick the full-time job before the end of the campaign. However, the story has been entirely different this season.

United are now 17th in the league after nine games, which includes four defeats and just one win. Overall, the Red Devils have managed only two wins in 13 games in all competitions this campaign, scoring just 17 goals.

It is clear that goalscoring is now a huge problem for the team that was tearing defences apart just six months ago. Benjamin Sesko’s injury-riddled campaign has not helped, nor has Joshua Zirkzee’s lack of form.

The Red Devils’ struggles in the final third is threatening to ruin their campaign now, and the situation has prompted talk of reinforcements in January. It now appears that the English giants have been offered the chance to sign a former Premier League striker currently plying his trade in Ligue 1.

United eyeing Balogun

According to TEAMtalk, United are among the clubs offered the services of Monaco striker Folarin Balogun. The report states: “Manchester United are among the clubs to have been approached about a potential move for Folarin Balogun, with the AS Monaco striker available ahead of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.”

Balogun rose through the ranks at Arsenal before breaking into the first team in 2020 and then spending time out on loan. The USMNT international ultimately left the Gunners to join Monaco in the summer of 2023, but was linked with a return to the Premier League this summer.

A move to Everton ultimately broke down at the eleventh hour, and the 25-year-old has since struggled for game time at Stade Louis II. The situation has prompted Balogun’s representatives to consider an exit in January, and several clubs have reportedly been sounded out.

Jorge Mendes on the case

The report adds that superagent Jorge Mendes is working to find Balogun a new club. It continues: “TEAMtalk understands that his agents, led by Jorge Mendes, are already working on potential options for the January window, with interest emerging from across Europe and beyond.”

“A number of Premier League clubs have been sounded out, and we can confirm that Man Utd are among those to have been approached.”

The report adds that Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is also on United’s wish list alongside Balogun. Everton, Newcastle United, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Juventus are also in the race for the USMNT international, while Monaco are ready to let him go in January.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United need a new striker in January.

⚠️ INEOS could be wary of Balogun’s recent struggles.

TPP view

We believe that United are likely to prefer a Premier League-proven striker over Balogun in January.

Featured image by Luke Hales via Getty Images