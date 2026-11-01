Ivan Toney: Man United take major step in January pursuit of ex-PL striker

The alarm bells are ringing at Manchester United after another humiliating loss this season. The Red Devils succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 31 October, in a game where everything went wrong for Michael Carrick’s team in the second half.

United looked a decent side in the first half, but allowed the Blues to take control of the game after the break. The Red Devils’ defensive frailties were laid bare when Morgan Rogers ran into the box unchallenged and scored in the 50th minute.

Things went from bad to worse in the 64th minute, when Lisandro Martinez picked up his second yellow card and conceded a penalty. Cole Palmer scored from the spot to secure three points for the London giants.

United have struggled in front of goal

The defeat was also United’s seventh in 13 games across competitions this season and their fourth in nine games in the league. The game also highlighted the Red Devils’ lack of efficiency in front of goal and perhaps the need for immediate reinforcements.

The English giants have now scored 10 goals in nine league games, and 17 goals in 17 games across all competitions.

Benjamin Sesko is currently sidelined after aggravating his shin injury and is not expected to return until at least January. Elsewhere, Joshua Zirkzee has failed to impress as well, prompting Carrick to use Bryan Mbeumo in the No. 9 position.

The situation has prompted talk of attacking additions in January and it now appears that they have identified a former Premier League striker as an option for the job.

Joshua Zirkzee v J. Zirkzee v Benjamin Šeško v B. Šeško Stat Joshua Zirkzee Benjamin Šeško Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 9 6 Minutes 185 206 Starts 0 2 Sub appearances 9 4 Goals 1 2 Non-penalty goals 1 2 Assists 0 0 Goals + assists 1 2 Minutes per goal 185 103 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat Joshua Zirkzee Benjamin Šeško xG (PL) 0.26 0.39 xA (PL) 0.08 0.01 xG + xA (PL) 0.34 0.40 Avg rating 6.56 6.73 Shots 7 4 Shots on target 4 2 Shot accuracy % 57.1% 50.0% Conversion % 14.3% 50.0% Passes 68 42 Accurate passes 48 30 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat Joshua Zirkzee Benjamin Šeško Pass accuracy % 70.6% 71.4% Key passes 4 1 Dribbles attempted 11 5 Dribbles completed 6 2 Dribble success % 54.5% 40.0% Tackles 0 2 Interceptions 0 0 Tackles + interceptions 0 2 Blocks 2 0 Duels 31 30 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat Joshua Zirkzee Benjamin Šeško Duels won 11 10 Duels won % 35.5% 33.3% Dribbled past 0 0 Fouls won 2 1 Fouls committed 4 3 Offsides 0 0 Yellow cards 1 0 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat Joshua Zirkzee Benjamin Šeško Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 Page 5 of 5 12345

United eyeing Toney

According to journalist Mark Brus, United have abandoned their pursuit of Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after learning that he is in talks to sign a new deal. The Red Devils have subsequently turned their attention to Ivan Toney.

In his column for Caught Offside, the journalist wrote: “They also have a strong interest in Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney, and have also enquired about his situation as he’s long been linked with a return to the Premier League.”

“My understanding is that Toney is happy with life in the Saudi Pro League, where he’s performed well and been able to keep his England place, making it into Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the World Cup this summer.”

“Still, numerous sources also insist he’d be open to coming back to the Premier League if the right opportunity presented itself. United have him as one name on their list, though I’m told he’s one of several options still being internally assessed.”

Toney scored 42 goals in 49 appearances for the Saudi club last season, and the report confirms that Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are also in the race, so United could face a battle for the 30-year-old’s signature in January.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Toney has previously been linked with United.

✅ His Premier League experience will appeal to United.

⚠️ Source is not the most reliable for United news.

TPP view

We believe that Toney could be in United’s shortlist for January, but he is unlikely to be their No. 1 priority for the job.

Featured image Yasser Bakhsh via Getty Images