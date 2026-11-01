Home » Jean-Philippe Mateta’s stance on his next club hands Man United major advantage ahead of January

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s stance on his next club hands Man United major advantage ahead of January

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Jean-Philippe Mateta


A striker signing should sit right at the top of Manchester United’s agenda in 2027.

Yes, the prevailing suggestion is that the club will prioritise an overhaul of the defence next year.

Yet Benjamin Šeško’s recurring injury problems, combined with the fact that the club has no other out-and-out centre-forward, leave INEOS with little realistic choice but to secure another top-class striker.

Over the past few transfer windows, the Red Devils have repeatedly been linked with such forwards. One name whose links refuse to fade is Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Over the last few seasons, the Frenchmanweek has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most formidable strikers. United have never truly acted on their interest in him, but the awkward predicament they now face is likely to force their hand this winter.

This United side would benefit enormously from an imposing traditional centre-forward, and Mateta fits the bill.

The way he operates as an immovable central anchor within the width of the penalty area could render the 20-time English champions markedly more dangerous.

A major boost to any pursuit is that his contract expires in the summer of 2027, giving United a chance to sign him on a massive bargain.

Mateta decides where he will play his football

Chatter has circulated that the Saudi Pro League and some European sides are pushing hard to secure his signature, yet TEAMtalk has explained why this need not hinder United’s pursuit. The outlet reveals:

“There remains strong interest in Mateta from clubs across Europe and the Saudi Pro League, but TEAMtalk understands that the striker is keen to remain in the Premier League.”

Nottingham Forest hurdle

His clear preference to stay in England is a major boost to United’s chances, but one obstacle remains. The report notes that the Red Devils face competition from Nottingham Forest in the race for Mateta.

Forest could seek to capitalise on the relationship Mateta enjoyed with their new manager, Oliver Glasner, during their time together at Selhurst Park.

United, for their part, will hope that the enduring appeal of playing for a club of their prestige proves decisive for the 29-year-old.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Mateta’s contractual situation means he has to make a bold decision about his future

⚠️ Update comes from a source that isn’t always reliable and sometimes relies on speculation

TPP view

We believe Manchester United’s prestige will make them a more attractive destination, given the player’s transfer wish.

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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