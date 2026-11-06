While Manchester United’s 3-2 win over AS Roma in the Champions League in midweek will give fans something to cheer, the celebrations are unlikely to be prolonged.

The Red Devils are 17th in the Premier League after nine games, managing just 10 goals in the league. Michael Carrick’s team have registered just one win in the Premier League this season and have lost four others.

United are already 17 points behind league leaders Arsenal, tied on points with 18th-placed Crystal Palace, who are embroiled in a relegation battle.

The Red Devils were scoring goals galore in the 17 games under Carrick last season, but their inability to find the back of the net this campaign has been at the root of their struggles. A recent report has now outlined how attacking inefficiency has hurt the team so far.

Stat 2026/27 2025/26 Season 2026/27 (so far) 2025/26 Manchester United: goals for 10 69 Manchester United: goals against 15 50 Manchester United: points 7 71 Updated 6 Nov 2026

United have registered the most shots

United have registered 167 shots in the Premier League after the first nine games this season, the most in the English top flight, according to The Athletic. Unfortunately, their conversion has let them down.

For the record, Manchester City registered 161 shots after nine games in their title-winning 2022/23 campaign and scored 33 goals. Michael Carrick’s team, meanwhile, has managed a paltry 10 goals in the league this season.

All previous teams with the joint-most shots after the first nine games since 2019 were among the top two in the league at that period in the season, barring Liverpool (7th last season). For the Red Devils, the story has been entirely different so far.

United missing Benjamin Sesko

United’s inability to find the back of the net is also evident from their shot selection, as 45% of their efforts have been from outside the box, also the highest in the league. Harry Maguire has already attempted four shots from outside the penalty box, when fans would prefer proven strikers like Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes in those positions.

Benjamin Sesko is out until at least January with an ankle injury, and his absence has certainly hurt the team. The Slovenian scored United’s only headed goal this season, in the 2-2 draw against Everton, and Carrick’s team have lacked an aerial presence in the box in his absence.

One could even point out that the Red Devils are missing Casemiro, who scored eight headed goals last season before leaving this summer. The Premier League giants invested over £150 million on Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba to replace the veteran midfielder, but none of them have lived up to the billing.

United have hit the woodwork the joint-most this season

United have also hit the woodwork seven times this season, the joint-most in the Premier League alongside Manchester City. For the record, the Red Devils hit the frame of the goal 22 times last campaign, more than any other team in the English top flight.

When Mbeumo’s shot hit both posts and refused to go in against AS Roma in midweek, United fans must have had a sinking feeling. Thankfully, Matheus Cunha rescued his team with a late brace.

Both the Cameroonian and Fernandes have hit the woodwork twice this season, with only Iliman Ndiaye (4) more unfortunate in the league. All signs indicate that United need better finishers in the team and the January transfer window could be the perfect opportunity for the job.

While a long-term target like Harry Kane may not be available, the English giants could still invest in a Premier League-proven figure like Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney, who is reportedly ready to return to England.

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images