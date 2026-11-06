Shea Lacey: Man United Champions League hero in huge international tug of war

Manchester United teenager Shea Lacey has caused quite a stir this week.

Lacey’s rise

The 19-year-old has always been highly rated in the Manchester United academy, but made his first team appearance last season.

He also made the perfect impression by crashing a thunderous effort against the crossbar against Burnley at the turn of the year. He was then sent off in the final stages of the FA Cup defeat under Darren Fletcher in January versus Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lacey had happier personal memories, though, in September, when he scored his first senior goal for the club against the same opponents.

The young Liverpudlian delighted Old Trafford with a courageous performance in the Champions League against AS Roma.

Lacey came on for the final 15 minutes on Tuesday night and dazzled Old Trafford, helping his side turn the match around from losing 1-2 to winning the game 3-2.

His best contribution was a stunning ball to Matheus Cunha, who rifled in the winner.

International battle

Lacey was born in England and has represented England Under-15s, Under-16s, Under-17s and Under-20s.

Nonetheless, there has been some discussion over his possible international future.

The Sun reports that, “Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson is eyeing Shea Lacey.”

The report adds that, “the Manchester United winger was born in Liverpool and is an England youth international but is eligible for Ireland through his dad Paddy.”

Speaking to the media ahead of Ireland’s Nations League clash with Austria, Hallgrimsson commented on the potential of a Lacey switch of allegiance and he retorted, “that would be for other guys in the association.”

Nonetheless, he also gave the intriguing response shortly after claiming, “but it was interesting looking at his Irish connection.”

Lacey will be aiming for perhaps a start on Sunday when Aston Villa come to Old Trafford in the last game before the November international break.

Shea Lacey Season stats 26/27 Player Player ID Season Apps Starts Minutes Avg Rating Goals Assists Shots Shots on Target Passes Key Passes S. Lacey 557462 2026/27 6 1 125 6.63 1 1 1 1 55 2

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images