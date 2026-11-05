Cameron Jerome: Man United academy hire League Cup winner in coaching shake-up

Manchester United have strengthened their academy coaching staff by appointing a former Premier League star.

Youth side

The under-18s have been in fantastic form this season, scoring 33 goals in just nine matches.

The young Reds currently sit second in the table, with 22 points, and are two points behind leaders Manchester City.

United’s under-21s are currently 11th in the table but have played two fewer matches than most of their opponents.

They have won three of their four matches and are on nine points, having scored 14 goals in their four league games.

Cameron Jerome

The Sun newspaper reports that, “Manchester United fan Cameron Jerome has joined his boyhood club as an academy coach.”

Jerome will work as an individual development coach with Adam Lawrence’s under-21s and serve as a mentor to help the academy players breaking through at Carrington.

He scored 163 career goals in over 700 appearances for numerous sides.

The former England under-21s striker helped Birmingham City win the League Cup in 2011.

Jerome also helped Norwich City achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

He finally retired in 2024 after playing for Bolton Wanderers.

Peter Sturgess

The paper also adds that, “United have also added Peter Sturgess as a ‘casual coach’ in a bid to bring in more people capable of mentoring rising stars on and off the pitch.”

The report continues, “Sturgess is in the FA Coaching Hall of Fame and came out of retirement to accept the post, bringing decades of experience.”

He has also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Annual UK Coaching Awards recently.

Cameron Jerome Career stats Stat Cameron Jerome Apps 743 Minutes 43774 Clean sheets 204 Clean sheet % 27.46 Goals 163 Assists 71 Goals per game 0.22 Assists per game 0.10 Yellow cards 93 Red cards 3 Source: Transfermarkt

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