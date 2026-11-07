Manchester United’s hierarchy made a significant error of judgement by not bringing in a new central defender during the summer transfer window.

It is now November and United are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League. In fact, Senne Lammens has only one clean sheet to his name across all competitions.

Lammens could certainly have done better in some matches to increase his tally, but the bigger concern is the players ahead of him.

Man United target Castello Lukeba changes agents

It has been widely reported that Manchester United want to strengthen their backline in January, and one of their long-term targets is doing everything in his power to make a move for him easier.

Earlier this year, Sport Witness reported that Manchester United are among the clubs “very much in the race” for Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig, with the French defender keen on a Premier League switch.

Lukeba did not get his move in the summer and has now taken a major step towards changing clubs in the near future.

According to Sky Sport reporter Philipp Hinze, Lukeba is “now more than ever” one to watch on the transfer market.

He claims that the France international has left BS Group International to join Excellence Sport Nation.

The 23-year-old reportedly wants to “take the next step, move to a top club and earn a call-up to the French national team.”

🔴🇫🇷 Castello Lukeba is now more than ever one to watch on the transfer market. The Frenchman has left BS Group International and joined Excellence Sport Nation. Lukeba wants to take the next step, move to a top club and earn a call-up to the French national team. A move to… pic.twitter.com/Y9MLCfYgen — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) November 6, 2026

It is understood he was looking to leave last summer, but a deal failed to materialise.

Lukeba’s release clause is reportedly set to drop from €80 million to €65 million in summer 2027.

However, Hinze adds that Barcelona are one of Lukeba’s biggest dreams.

Whether United would be willing to compete with the La Liga giants for his signature in January remains unclear. Regardless, he is a “strong candidate” to leave Leipzig.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a tier one journalist in Germany

✅ The player has been open to an RB Leipzig exit since last summer

TPP view

We believe Castello Lukeba would be an attainable target in January, but Manchester United might be reluctant to spend a significant fee on him.

Featured image Luciano Lima via Getty Images