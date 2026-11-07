Home » Prince Amoako Junior: Man United battling PSG for Nordsjælland winger

Prince Amoako Junior: Man United battling PSG for Nordsjælland winger

by Deepungsu Pandit
written by Deepungsu Pandit
Picture of Prince Amoako

Manchester United bolstered their attack last summer, but after a run of 10 goals in nine Premier League games this season, they are back in the market for further reinforcements.

The Red Devils were interested in signing a new left-forward this summer, but their inability to offload Marcus Rashford ended any chances of adding a fresh face to the position.

Subsequently, the English giants’ attack has been subdued this campaign, and stats suggest that their finishing has let them down. INEOS are likely to look for solutions in the transfer market once it reopens at the turn of the year, while plans are likely to be laid down for next summer as well amid Rashford’s uncertain future.

It now appears that United are hot on the heels of another African talent.

Marcus Rashford
Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions
Competition Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions
Apps 6 1 1 8
Minutes 356 80 66 502
Starts 4 1 1 6
Sub appearances 2 0 0 2
Goals 0 0 0 0
Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 0
Assists 0 0 0 0
Goals + assists 0 0 0 0
Minutes per goal
Page 1 of 512345
Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions
xG (PL) 0.78 0.78
xA (PL) 0.43 0.43
xG + xA (PL) 1.21 1.21
Avg rating 6.72 5.76 5.60 6.42
Shots 9 3 1 13
Shots on target 4 2 0 6
Shot accuracy % 44.4% 66.7% 46.2%
Conversion % 0.0% 0.0%
Passes 145 22 11 178
Accurate passes 116 17 10 143
Page 2 of 512345
Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions
Pass accuracy % 80.0% 77.3% 90.9% 80.3%
Key passes 13 1 0 14
Dribbles attempted 15 5 4 24
Dribbles completed 8 3 1 12
Dribble success % 53.3% 60.0% 25.0% 50.0%
Tackles 4 1 0 5
Interceptions 1 0 0 1
Tackles + interceptions 5 1 0 6
Blocks 0 0 0 0
Duels 40 8 9 57
Page 3 of 512345
Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions
Duels won 23 4 1 28
Duels won % 57.5% 50.0% 11.1% 49.1%
Dribbled past 3 0 1 4
Fouls won 8 0 0 8
Fouls committed 2 0 3 5
Offsides 5 0 1 6
Yellow cards 0 0 1 1
Red cards 0 0 0 0
Penalties won 0 0 0 0
Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0
Page 4 of 512345
Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions
Penalties scored 0 0 0 0
Penalties missed 0 0 0 0
Clean sheets 0 0 0 0
Page 5 of 512345
Updated 7 Nov 2026

United want Prince Amoako Junior

According to Campo, United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keeping a close watch on FC Nordsjælland winger Prince Amoako Junior. The report insists that the duo also monitored the player earlier this summer, but the Danish club refused to let him go.

There are several other clubs in the race for the 19-year-old and Nordsjælland could struggle to keep hold of him beyond this season. An exit in January cannot be entirely ruled out either, provided a suitable offer arrives on the table.

Sport Witness add that the Danish side wanted €27-32m for his services this summer, and are likely to demand a similar fee next year as well.

Who is Prince Amoako Junior?

Prince Amoako Junior rose through the ranks at Right to Dream Academy and moved to Nordsjælland in February 2025 to initially join the youth setup.

The teenager earned his debut for the Danish side last season, going on to score nine goals and set up six more from 35 appearances across all competitions.

His performances earned him admirers at Old Trafford as well as the Parc des Princes. While the Ghanaian has not managed to hit the same heights this campaign, he remains highly regarded in the European circuit.

The player has two goals and one assist in 19 games so far for Nordsjælland this season, but that has not deterred his suitors. Known for his blistering pace, eye-catching dribbling ability, and intense pressing, Prince Amoako Junior suits INEOS’ transfer strategy to the T.

He is young, he has potential, and he could be available for a bargain fee in 2027. However, the Ghanaian is an inverted winger rather than a touchline-hugging speedster, so United have to decide his suitability to their plans.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United are likely to pursue a new left-forward in 2027.
⚠️ The Red Devils’ interest could be nothing more than regular scouting.

TPP view

We believe that United’s interest in Prince Amoako Junior is justified, but it is too soon to speculate if they make a move for the player next year.

Featured image by Zak Mauger via Getty Images

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Deepungsu has been a Manchester United fan since 2000. In his playing days, he was an attacking midfielder with a proclivity for the back heel. Right now, however, he prefers to operate as a regista. Deepungsu has been writing about the Red Devils, Football, and other things since 2009. He has worked for over seven years with Sportskeeda, writing football reviews, opinions and news articles. Deepungsu also maintains a blog, The Thinking Me, where he writes about life and things that interest him. His favourite Manchester United player is Paul Scholes.

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