Home » Louis Page to Man United in January is on if Ineos provide Leicester with two assurances

Louis Page to Man United in January is on if Ineos provide Leicester with two assurances

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Louis Page

Despite Manchester United needing a left-back, it was surprising that Ineos instead pushed hard to sign Leicester City’s midfield prodigy, Louis Page, on transfer deadline day in the summer.

United pressed for a late deal, but it failed to materialise, and Page remained at the King Power Stadium.

Given how keen the Red Devils were on the 18-year-old, it was always likely they would keep an eye on him and return in the winter.

Meanwhile, Page has continued to justify why Ineos were so desperate to land him, with his performances for the Foxes.

Those who have watched him describe a left-footed, modern number eight who combines box-to-box energy with technical polish.

What amazes many, though, is how confidently he carries the ball past multiple defenders. He also excels in tight spaces thanks to his close control and quick changes of direction, while his attack-first mindset favours fast transitions and short combinations to unlock defences.

INEOS should go back for him in January, and an important update on a potential winter deal has now emerged.

Leicester open door for Louis Page winter exit

TEAMtalk reports that the Foxes are ready to do a deal for Page in the winter, but there is a catch:

“Leicester are open to selling the 18-year-old in January but are adamant that two conditions must be met before they sanction any sale.”

The first condition: “Foxes are determined to retain Page on loan for the remainder of the season should they sanction his departure.”

The second: “Leicester are also holding firm on their valuation, with Russell Martin’s side seeking a package worth close to £15million (€18m, $20m) in total.”

Leicester’s demands make sense, Manchester United should act

With Page becoming so pivotal to Leicester’s immediate return to the Championship, it is understandable why they are adamant those conditions are met.

If United are serious about the young midfielder, they should honour those demands and strike a deal, especially with murmurs that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also following the teenager closely.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Builds on Manchester United’s links to the Leicester wonderkid

⚠️ Source is not the most reliable, and no other key outlet has corroborated the story yet

TPP view

We believe Manchester United may return for Page in January, but as was the case in the summer, Leicester are likely to hold firm on their demands.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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