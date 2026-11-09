Manchester United had two players in loan action on Sunday afternoon. Jayce Fitzgerald, Dan Gore and Sekou Kone were already involved on Saturday and had relatively positive weekends of action.

Goalkeepers Andre Onana and Safia Middleton-Patel also kept up the positivity for the loanees with impressive displays.

Andre Onana

The Cameroonian was looking to shake off a European defeat for Trabzonspor on Thursday, and his side got back to winning ways in the league.

Onana kept another clean sheet in his side’s 2-0 away win over Alanyaspor on Sunday afternoon. He made a total of two saves from shots inside the penalty area on what was a quiet afternoon of work.

Onana was also great on the ball, completing 92% of his passes and 67% of his long ball attempts.

The keeper was called into action once to deal with an aerial threat and handled the situation with little fuss.

Trabzonspor now find themselves second in the league, just three points behind Galatasaray ahead of the November break.

They will host Eyupsor on Sunday, 22nd November.

Safia Middleton-Patel

The Welsh goalkeeper has been gaining regular playing time with Watford Women in the Women’s Super League 2 and helped her side to a valuable win over Leicester City.

The Hornets won 1-0 and Middleton-Patel kept a clean sheet for the Red Devils.

She made a total of five saves, with three coming from shots inside the penalty area.

The young keeper completed 84% of her passes and also 68% of her long balls.

She was also asked to deal with one ground duel, which she did easily.

Middleton-Patel will next be in action against Brighton in the cup this Wednesday.

Andre Onana stats vs Alanyaspor

Statistic Value Expected assists (xA) 0 Total saves 2 Goals prevented 1.6 Saves from inside box 2 Punches 0 High claims 1 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 33/36 (92%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 3/5 (60%) Passes in own half (acc.) 30/31 (97%) Long balls (accurate) 6/9 (67%) Touches 42 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 4 Total carrying distance 67.7 m Carries 9 Total progression 15.7 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 9 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Aerial duels (won) 1 (1) Dribbled past 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images