Home » 1 clean sheet, 100% aerial duels, 92% passes: Andre Onana impresses while Senne Lammens falters

1 clean sheet, 100% aerial duels, 92% passes: Andre Onana impresses while Senne Lammens falters

Safia Middleton-Patel also shines for Watford Women as Manchester United's loaned goalkeepers enjoy strong weekends.

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Andre Onana

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Sunday afternoon. Jayce Fitzgerald, Dan Gore and Sekou Kone were already involved on Saturday and had relatively positive weekends of action.

Goalkeepers Andre Onana and Safia Middleton-Patel also kept up the positivity for the loanees with impressive displays.

Andre Onana

The Cameroonian was looking to shake off a European defeat for Trabzonspor on Thursday, and his side got back to winning ways in the league.

Onana kept another clean sheet in his side’s 2-0 away win over Alanyaspor on Sunday afternoon. He made a total of two saves from shots inside the penalty area on what was a quiet afternoon of work.

Onana was also great on the ball, completing 92% of his passes and 67% of his long ball attempts.

The keeper was called into action once to deal with an aerial threat and handled the situation with little fuss.

Trabzonspor now find themselves second in the league, just three points behind Galatasaray ahead of the November break.

They will host Eyupsor on Sunday, 22nd November.

Safia Middleton-Patel

The Welsh goalkeeper has been gaining regular playing time with Watford Women in the Women’s Super League 2 and helped her side to a valuable win over Leicester City.

The Hornets won 1-0 and Middleton-Patel kept a clean sheet for the Red Devils.

She made a total of five saves, with three coming from shots inside the penalty area.

The young keeper completed 84% of her passes and also 68% of her long balls.

She was also asked to deal with one ground duel, which she did easily.

Middleton-Patel will next be in action against Brighton in the cup this Wednesday.

Andre Onana stats vs Alanyaspor

StatisticValue
Expected assists (xA)0
Total saves2
Goals prevented1.6
Saves from inside box2
Punches0
High claims1
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes33/36 (92%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)3/5 (60%)
Passes in own half (acc.)30/31 (97%)
Long balls (accurate)6/9 (67%)
Touches42
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost4
Total carrying distance67.7 m
Carries9
Total progression15.7 m
Def. contributions0
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries9
Ground duels (won)0 (0)
Aerial duels (won)1 (1)
Dribbled past0
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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