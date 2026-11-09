Manchester United are reportedly facing another JJ Gabriel situation as a concerning transfer update is issued on wonderkid Jariyah Shah.

Rise

Shah has gradually progressed through the ranks since joining United a few years ago.

He joined United at Under-13 level from Doncaster Rovers, subsequently signing scholarship terms in 2025. Shah made his Under-18s debut in February of that year.

The central midfielder has made nine appearances for Darren Fletcher’s side this season, contributing two goals and an assist. While he is eligible to represent a number of countries, including England, Pakistan and Vietnam, Shah has so far turned out for Australia’s youth sides.

Shah recently trained with the United first team ahead of the meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, highlighting just how highly he is rated at Old Trafford.

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, United are at risk of losing Shah, just as they have with JJ Gabriel. The Gabriel saga has dominated headlines over the past few weeks after he submitted an official request to leave the club immediately. He asked United to cancel his registration.

The Red Devils made attempts to keep Gabriel, but he and his entourage were not interested. He is on the brink of completing a move to Real Madrid.

Shah update

It is understood that Shah is on the radar of multiple clubs across the continent.

McGrath wrote on X, “Australia youth int Jariyah Shah latest Manchester United youngster from Academy attracting interest from European clubs.” “The 17yo watched by Juventus, Monaco, Sturm Graz and Dutch clubs this season and could move for a small fee.”

Australia youth int Jariyah Shah latest #MUFC youngster from Academy attracting interest from European clubs.

The 17yo watched by Juventus, Monaco, Sturm Graz and Dutch clubs this season and could move for a small fee 🔴🇦🇺 Details within👇this piece https://t.co/TfjtyjBTwp — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) November 8, 2026

Opponent Date Competition H/A Score Result Blackburn Rovers U18 31/10/2026 U18 Premier League – North A 4-1 W Burnley U18 27/10/2026 U18 Premier League – North A 6-0 W Liverpool U18 24/10/2026 U18 Premier League – North H 6-3 W Nottingham Forest U18 17/10/2026 U18 Premier League – North A 1-1 D Wolves U18 19/09/2026 U18 Premier League – North H 6-0 W Newcastle United U18 12/09/2026 U18 Premier League – North A 2-0 W Middlesbrough U18 05/09/2026 U18 Premier League – North H 5-0 W Everton U18 29/08/2026 U18 Premier League – North A 3-0 W Manchester City U18 22/08/2026 U18 Premier League – North H 0-1 L

Although losing Shah would not be as significant as Gabriel’s departure, it would nonetheless constitute a major loss for United and for their reputation as the country’s foremost centre for talent development. United are likely to offer the 17-year-old professional terms in an effort to secure his future.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why? ✅ Reported by a credible news outlet.

✅ Shah is at the stage of his development where he must weigh his options in pursuit of regular first-team football.

TPP view

We believe there are multiple European clubs eyeing Shah but United won’t let him go without a fight.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images