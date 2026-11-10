Antonio Conte on Manchester United’s shortlist, super agent involved in talks

It was business as usual for Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick on Tuesday.

Carrick turned up at the club’s training ground at Carrington at 07:15 after a scheduled day off on Monday, following the hard-fought 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

However, the writing is already on the wall for Carrick, as both Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox have decided to make a change at the helm and are waiting for approval from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Antonio Conte still in contention for Manchester United job

During the October international break, Antonio Conte was strongly linked with Manchester United, owing to his Premier League experience and his ability to win major titles.

Conte won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017 and several league titles in Italy with Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli.

In recent weeks, things have gone quiet on that front, with many reports suggesting Conte’s hot-headed personality is considered too volatile for the United hierarchy’s liking. However, a report in France claims he is still in the race for the top job.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, super-agent Pini Zahavi is representing Antonio Conte in talks over the United job.

It is understood that the 57-year-old Italian mastermind is among the candidates for the role at Old Trafford.

“Despite some doubts within the club at the moment, Conte remains on the shortlist alongside Mauricio Pochettino,” the journalist adds.

🚨🔴🇮🇹 #PL | ❗️Super-agent Pini Zahavi is representing Antonio Conte in talks over the Manchester United job, with the 57-year-old Italian among the candidates for the role. ✅️ Despite some doubts within the club at the moment, Conte remains on the shortlist alongside… pic.twitter.com/WpzLdtOgh3 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) November 10, 2026

If INEOS are keen to improve the dressing room culture and turn the Red Devils into a hard-working and resilient unit, they should seriously consider handing Conte the reins.

Mauricio Pochettino leading race

However, reports in England suggest Mauricio Pochettino is the clear frontrunner to succeed Carrick.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the Glazer family, the club’s majority shareholders, want to appoint Pochettino.

After overlooking Pochettino in 2018 and 2022, the Glazers are determined not to repeat their mistake.

Like Conte, Pochettino has also had stints at both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but he did not manage to lift a league title in England.

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