Manchester United are closing in on making another managerial change under the INEOS leadership.

After a brilliant end to last season, United were in desperate need of reinforcements across the pitch to compete in the Premier League and Europe, but Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox appeared to be a step behind throughout the summer and were only able to strengthen the side’s midfield, and even then, not with elite midfielders.

The failure in the transfer market set the tone for results that are ultimately going to lead to Michael Carrick’s departure.

Manchester United’s hunt for next manager

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported late on Monday night that Manchester United are expected to relieve Michael Carrick of his duties as head coach.

While Carrick is still waiting for formal confirmation from United’s highly professional executives, he continues to oversee training sessions at Carrington as usual, but the search for his replacement is already well underway.

On Tuesday, Ornstein spoke on The Athletic FC podcast to shed light on how the pursuit of Carrick’s successor is unfolding.

“Nagelsmann is a name has been mentioned. Um, I don’t hear that that’s one they’re looking to pursue,” he said.

“Uh Eddie Howe has been heavily rumored. Um and I don’t hear that that’s one that they’re looking to pursue. Antonio Conte heavily rumored. I don’t hear that it’s one that they’re looking to pursue.”

He continued: “So by process of elimination you kind of get to somebody like Pochettino and you think maybe that is one.”

Glazers want Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United

It has been previously reported that Howe is Jason Wilcox’s top pick, but recent developments suggest United are not going with their director of football’s favoured choice.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the frontrunner because of the Glazer family.

The club’s majority shareholders allegedly do not want to miss out on the Argentine after snubbing him on two previous occasions, first in 2018 and then in 2022. Pochettino’s stock has “grown markedly” in the country since becoming coach of the United States men’s national team two years ago.

“Just because you haven’t gone with someone in the past doesn’t mean it can’t be a success in the future,” added Ornstein when speaking about United’s interest in Pochettino on the podcast.

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