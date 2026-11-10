Sir Jim Ratcliffe reaches major decision on Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada amid Carrick turmoil

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly reached a major decision regarding the future of executives Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada as Michael Carrick teeters on the brink of dismissal.

Under pressure

It is looking increasingly inevitable that Carrick will be sacked amidst United’s woeful form this season.

Sunday’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left United in 18th place in the Premier League table. United are guaranteed to spend at least two weeks in the relegation zone while the international break continues. They have amassed a meagre eight points from their opening 10 games.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that chief executive Berrada and director of football Wilcox are set to recommend to Ratcliffe that Carrick be sacked.

On this occasion, however, the scrutiny falling on the hierarchy is every bit as intense as that on the manager. Supporters have made their anger at the Glazers and Ratcliffe clear during matches, with chants against their poor stewardship now a regular occurrence.

Wilcox and Berrada have not escaped the backlash, with both men targeted for criticism as the architects of United’s dreadful summer business and their poor managerial picks since INEOS assumed control. Wilcox, in particular, has not been called out by fans, but was also slammed by Lisandro Martinez a few weeks ago. Martinez later apologised for his scathing remarks, in which he questioned the ambition of the top brass.

There are mounting calls for Wilcox and Berrada to join Carrick in leaving, with a complete reset upstairs being the desired result.

However, according to The Telegraph, Ratcliffe has no intention of firing his lieutenants.

Ratcliffe makes Berrada and Wilcox decision

The Telegraph reports, “Manchester United’s embattled football executives Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada are expected to retain Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s backing despite fierce scrutiny of their positions.”

“United are expected to have to appoint a third manager this year with Michael Carrick facing the sack and the team marooned in the relegation zone.”

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D

“But it is understood Wilcox and Berrada still have Ratcliffe’s trust and that a change to their positions is unlikely as things stand, with the United co-owner placing his faith in the pair to navigate through the current troubles.”

James Ducker confirms that Wilcox and Berrada will meet Ratcliffe on Wednesday in Monaco, where the decision to part ways with Carrick will be ratified.

Never in their 148-year history have United sacked two managers in the same year, but that remarkable run is now set to come to an end.

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