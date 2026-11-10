Home » Pathetic behaviour from INEOS: Michael Carrick aware of talks behind his back as he continues to take training

Pathetic behaviour from INEOS: Michael Carrick aware of talks behind his back as he continues to take training

Mauricio Pochettino is the frontrunner to replace the former midfielder

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Michael Carrick

INEOS are currently considering a change in the dugout, with Manchester United currently placed in the relegation zone as they head into the international break.

The Red Devils produced two trademark comebacks: first against AS Roma in the Champions League, and then versus Aston Villa in the Premier League. However, this has not changed the co-owners’ minds regarding Michael Carrick.

As things stand, Mauricio Pochettino is the frontrunner despite his underwhelming interview , but it will not be easy to bring him in before the Liverpool tie.

Eddie Howe is another name in contention, with football director Jason Wilcox pushing for the former Newcastle United boss.

Carrick set to be axed soon

Julian Nagelsmann has turned down United’s proposal, while Unai Emery and Cesc Fabregas are not going anywhere soon. Antonio Conte’s demands have meant talks have not progressed with the Italian.

According to Sully, the former United midfielder is aware that INEOS are holding talks with potential replacements behind his back.

The word from Old Trafford is that a final decision is yet to be taken, but as almost all outlets have reported, a change is definitely imminent.

For now, the 45-year-old is taking training as usual, but for how long remains to be seen.

Manager Season Played Won Drawn Lost Win %
Michael Carrick 2026/27 15 3 5 7 20.0%
Source: Wikipedia and API-Football
Poor handling from INEOS again

“Michael Carrick is aware that Manchester United have spoken with potential replacements, but he has yet to be formally told that he has been dismissed.

“Carrick, alongside his coaching staff, oversaw training on Tuesday, with several of United’s first-team players absent on international duty. He will continue working as Manchester United head coach until he’s formally dismissed.”

Amidst all this, INEOS could have afforded Michael Carrick a bit more dignity by communicating in a more honest fashion.

But as with Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim before him, it is clear that the best-in-class hierarchy lacks basic professionalism and humanity.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Antonio Conte on Manchester United’s shortlist, super agent...

INEOS were “underwhelmed” with Mauricio Pochettino in the...

David Ornstein provides fresh update on United’s search...

Sir Jim Ratcliffe reaches major decision on Jason...

Glazers favour Mauricio Pochettino for Man United job,...

What Carrick is doing at Carrington today as...

After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.