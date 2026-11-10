Pathetic behaviour from INEOS: Michael Carrick aware of talks behind his back as he continues to take training

INEOS are currently considering a change in the dugout, with Manchester United currently placed in the relegation zone as they head into the international break.

The Red Devils produced two trademark comebacks: first against AS Roma in the Champions League, and then versus Aston Villa in the Premier League. However, this has not changed the co-owners’ minds regarding Michael Carrick.

As things stand, Mauricio Pochettino is the frontrunner despite his underwhelming interview , but it will not be easy to bring him in before the Liverpool tie.

Eddie Howe is another name in contention, with football director Jason Wilcox pushing for the former Newcastle United boss.

Carrick set to be axed soon

Julian Nagelsmann has turned down United’s proposal, while Unai Emery and Cesc Fabregas are not going anywhere soon. Antonio Conte’s demands have meant talks have not progressed with the Italian.

According to Sully, the former United midfielder is aware that INEOS are holding talks with potential replacements behind his back.

The word from Old Trafford is that a final decision is yet to be taken, but as almost all outlets have reported, a change is definitely imminent.

For now, the 45-year-old is taking training as usual, but for how long remains to be seen.

Manager Season Played Won Drawn Lost Win % Michael Carrick 2026/27 15 3 5 7 20.0% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Poor handling from INEOS again

“Michael Carrick is aware that Manchester United have spoken with potential replacements, but he has yet to be formally told that he has been dismissed.

“Carrick, alongside his coaching staff, oversaw training on Tuesday, with several of United’s first-team players absent on international duty. He will continue working as Manchester United head coach until he’s formally dismissed.”

Amidst all this, INEOS could have afforded Michael Carrick a bit more dignity by communicating in a more honest fashion.

But as with Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim before him, it is clear that the best-in-class hierarchy lacks basic professionalism and humanity.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images