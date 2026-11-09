Eddie Howe turns down Crystal Palace approach as Michael Carrick nears the sack

The dramatic late comeback against Aston Villa might not be enough to keep Michael Carrick at the helm of Manchester United for much longer.

INEOS had handed the former United midfielder three games to turn the team’s fortunes around, but the Red Devils managed only a single win during that period, even though there were signs of promise.

According to the latest reports, INEOS are inching towards pulling the plug, with Mauricio Pochettino emerging as a strong candidate.

It must be remembered that director of football Jason Wilcox, who has Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ear, prefers Eddie Howe.

Howe turns down Palace offer

Contact was previously established, but the 20-time English league champions have refrained from making a formal approach.

The Sun have revealed that Crystal Palace, who remain bottom of the barrel in the Premier League, had approached the former Newcastle United boss.

However, the 48-year-old, who left St. James’ Park in the summer, has turned them down, hoping to get the call from INEOS.

“EDDIE HOWE turned down a recent approach from Crystal Palace, SunSport can reveal. The ex-Newcastle boss, 48, ended his five-year spell on Tyneside in July and is believed to be ready to return to the dugout.

Pochettino emerges as strong contender

“However, he has rejected the chance to replace Pierre Sage at Selhurst Park. Howe has been studying Man Utd and ‘making notes’ with Michael Carrick‘s future still in doubt.

“He is one of the leading contenders to take over the reins at Old Trafford should Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. decide they’ve seen enough.”

Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte, Unai Emery, and Cesc Fabregas are some of the other names in the fray.

Who INEOS ultimately go for remains to be seen, but it is clear that the squad badly needs reinforcements in the winter.

The players have been underperforming for a long time, some of whom deserve to leave with Carrick.

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