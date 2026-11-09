Michael Carrick expected to be sacked, Mauricio Pochettino among leading candidates to replace him

A dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa pushed Manchester United into the relegation zone heading into the November international break.

With just one win in 10 Premier League games, the Red Devils have made their worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years.

Carrick and the players were given Monday off after their clash against Villa, and the head coach and his staff are due back at Carrington on Tuesday. However, late developments on Monday night may mean they have already overseen their final training session at the club.

Major twist could see Mauricio Pochettino replace Michael Carrick

According the The Athletic, Manchester United are expected to relieve Michael Carrick of his duties as head coach.

The club continue to insist that no decision has been reached but “multiple sources, speaking to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity to protect relationships, indicate work has been undertaken on potential replacements and the anticipation is a change will be made before the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in 13 days’ time.”

Amid this, USA national team manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly emerging as a potential option to replace him.

“Mauricio Pochettino would be expected to figure highly among the candidates while former Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, most recently in charge of Germany, have admirers at the club,” the report adds.

More to follow…

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