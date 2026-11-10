Michael Carrick is expected to be sacked as Manchester United head coach, but INEOS have yet to formally decide when they will break the news to the club legend.

Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox are scheduled to meet Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco tomorrow, having already decided to make a change at the helm. However, in the absence of Ratcliffe’s approval, Carrick has been left in limbo.

It is believed he is set to take training again tomorrow after spending time at Carrington on Tuesday. The same level of uncertainty is apparent in their search for the next man in charge.

Manchester United now considering Ernesto Valverde

Earlier today, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the Glazer family favour Mauricio Pochettino while Jason Wilcox, the club’s director of football, would prefer to bring Eddie Howe to Old Trafford.

Now, according to Football FanCast, former Barcelona and Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde is another name under consideration at United as the club weigh up their options.

The Spanish tactician is currently available after departing Athletic Club earlier this year. He left the Bilbao-based outfit in May after achieving the remarkable milestone of managing the Basque side for 500 games across three different spells.

The 62-year-old is known for building defensively resilient sides who rely on quick transitions to cut open opponents.

Valverde won back-to-back La Liga titles in 2018 and 2019 as Barcelona’s manager.

Who would be the ideal Michael Carrick replacement?

However, Valverde is unlikely to be seriously considered for the role due to his lack of Premier League experience.

This is why the likes of Pochettino and Howe have been strongly linked with the United job, but neither offers a proven track record of winning the biggest trophies.

In that regard, Antonio Conte checks both boxes, having won the Premier League title as Chelsea manager in 2017.

Recently, we covered a report claiming super-agent Pini Zahavi is representing Conte in talks over the United job. The Italian hot-headed genius is in contention for the role at the Theatre of Dreams.

Featured image by Alex Caparros via Getty Images