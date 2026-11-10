With no Premier League wins since August, Manchester United are languishing in the relegation zone as they head into the November international break. This is not something fans could have predicted, given the highs of last season.

Michael Carrick is in a precarious position, with the head coach edging closer to an inevitable sacking despite some promising signs recently.

INEOS are considering alternatives, something the former United midfielder is aware of as he continues to lead training.

United PL form since August 2026 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D

Mauricio Pochettino is currently the frontrunner, but it will not be easy to bring him to Old Trafford in time for the Liverpool match. The Argentine did not impress the hierarchy when they last spoke in 2024, but now INEOS have been forced into an expensive U-turn.

Discussions have begun with Mauricio Pochettino

According to Fabrizio Romano, discussions between both parties have begun, with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss having a release clause in the region of £7.5 million.

“They already had contact with Mauricio Pochettino, so he’s a serious candidate for sure. Then, obviously, before appointing him, meetings, talks, discussions are still needed.

“But they know him; they know him well. Pochettino ticks several boxes at Manchester United in terms of international experience and much more. So he’s a manager highly rated by Manchester. United, so he’s in the running for sure.

“He’s also open to getting the job. So Mauricio Pochettino would be open to taking this opportunity. There have been discussions with his representatives.”

Open to the opportunity

Pochettino has expressed eagerness to replace Carrick, while other potential candidates have started to exit the race.

Julian Nagelsmann was pursued on recruitment chief Christopher Vivell’s recommendation, but the former Bayern Munich boss has turned the Red Devils down.

Antonio Conte’s demands are unlikely to be accepted by the co-owners, while Unai Emery and Cesc Fabregas are unlikely to leave their current positions anytime soon.

Eddie Howe was previously the favourite, but all signs now point to the former defender from Murphy. Things should become clearer after the INEOS summit in Monaco on Wednesday.

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