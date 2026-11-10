Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks fires message amid Man United speculation

Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks has seemingly reaffirmed his loyalty to the club amidst suggestions that he is wanted by Manchester United.

Danks interest

United are scratching their heads as to how to save their season, with the club currently languishing in 18th place in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have won just one top-flight game all term, against Ipswich Town. It looks increasingly likely that Michael Carrick will pay the ultimate price, with rumours flying around that his dismissal is imminent.

A meeting is scheduled to take place in Monaco on Wednesday between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and club chiefs including chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox. The expectation is that Berrada and Wilcox will inform Ratcliffe they no longer retain faith in Carrick.

Before it became evident that Carrick would depart, it was suggested that United could look to bolster his backroom staff to ensure he had sufficient assistance to turn the situation around.

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United were weighing up a swoop for Bayern assistant coach Aaron Danks.

The highly-rated Danks worked with Carrick at Middlesbrough and is now Vincent Kompany’s deputy at Bayern. It was indicated that United believe Danks could help shake things up on the training ground.

However, it does not seem like this will materialise, especially after Danks’ latest statement.

Danks sends message

Danks took to Instagram and posted a message, appearing to pledge his loyalty to the reigning Bundesliga champions.

He wrote, “The last few weeks have been a reminder that adversity reveals the strength of the people around you.”

“Proud of the togetherness, character and commitment shown by everyone at this incredible club.”

“We keep moving forward, together, and look forward to having Vince back where he belongs.”

All eyes are now on INEOS and whether they will indeed pull the trigger and part ways with Carrick. If so, United will then embark on the search for a replacement. Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the frontrunner for the position.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images