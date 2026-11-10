Omar El Hilali’s agents hold talks with Man United at Carrington ahead of January window

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot was on the receiving end of intense backlash at Old Trafford following his abysmal defensive display against Aston Villa.

United came back from two goals down to make it 2-2 after the break, but Dalot’s reckless challenge in the box early in the second half killed all the momentum for the hosts, handing Villa an opportunity to restore their lead from the penalty spot.

To be fair to Dalot, the Portuguese defender was playing as a left-back despite being a natural right-back. However, his tendency to switch off at crucial moments has always been a major concern, irrespective of his position.

Manchester United “hold transfer talks” for El Hilali

According to FootballTransfers, Manchester United are exploring a move for Espanyol right-back Omar El Hilali ahead of the January transfer window.

It is claimed that representatives of the 23-year-old were at the club’s Carrington training ground this week.

United have reportedly turned their attention to El Hilali in search of a more reliable option at the back.

The Morocco international, who was born in Spain, is a solid defensive player.

He is regarded as “a physically strong defender who has an athletic approach to the game and excels in one-on-one situations.”

El Hilali’s notable quality is his ability to get under the skin of opponents, highlighting his intense style of play, something that Dalot lacks.

The Moroccan is primarily a right-back, but he is capable of operating across the back four.

Omar El Hilali could be a January bargain

El Hilali has entered the final year of his contract at Espanyol, with his current deal set to expire in June 2027.

As such, United would be able to get their hands on him in January in a cut-price deal.

O. El Hilali Season Competition Apps Minutes Goals Assists Avg rating Shots Shots on target Passes Tackles Interceptions Blocks Duels Duels won Fouls won 2026/27 La Liga 11 983 0 1 6.99 0 0 336 23 12 4 89 49 7 2026/27 Copa del Rey 1 120 0 0 5.90 – 0 46 0 1 0 11 6 1 2026/27 All competitions 12 1103 0 1 6.87 0 0 382 23 13 4 100 55 8 Updated 10 Nov 2026

“His Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) sits at €14.8 million, which is a price that makes him an attractive proposition,” the report adds.

Finding an agreement over personal terms should not be complicated either, as he shares the same agency as United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Accordingly, it is suggested that El Hilali is one to watch ahead of the January transfer window as United look for options to strengthen their defence.

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