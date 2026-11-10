Home » Man United enter the hunt for Orri Óskarsson but PL rivals threaten to complicate pursuit

Man United enter the hunt for Orri Óskarsson but PL rivals threaten to complicate pursuit

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Orri Oskarsson

Finding another clinical striker sits firmly at the top of Manchester United’s 2027 transfer agenda.

Benjamin Sesko’s ongoing injury struggles have left the Red Devils with little choice but to pursue a new forward, just a year after they spent £73.7 million to sign him.

Without Sesko, this team has no other natural striker to rely on. As a result, the attack lacks a clinical finisher and a focal point who can occupy defenders and keep them under constant pressure. Consequently, opposing defences currently find it far too easy to contain United.

This situation cannot continue, so the club has placed the signing of an out-and-out striker high on its January priority list.

Names are already circulating, and the latest to emerge is Orri Óskarsson. The Icelandic forward is a player on the rise. Those who have watched him liken his intelligent movement to Erling Haaland, a trait that so often torments opposing defences.

O. Óskarsson
Stat La Liga UEFA Europa League All competitions
Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27
Club Real Sociedad Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
Competition La Liga UEFA Europa League All competitions
Apps 10 4 14
Goals 4 2 6
Assists 0 0 0
Minutes 601 202 803
Shots on target 8 5 13
Avg rating 6.81 5.29 6.43

Like the Manchester City star, Óskarsson is rapidly establishing himself as a genuine goalscoring machine.

Last season, he still managed 10 goals in 25 appearances despite persistent issues with match fitness. Load management linked to hamstring concerns meant he rarely completed full 90-minute outings.

This season, however, he appears to have overcome those problems. He is featuring more regularly and has scored five goals in his last six matches for Real Sociedad.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United eye Orri Óskarsson

His form has not gone unnoticed. Calciomercato reports that “The 2004-born player, in particular, is a highly sought-after prospect.to Manchester United and Tottenham, in light of the performances offered so far.”

Óskarsson can operate in a front two, yet he thrives when leading the line in a 4-2-3-1 system. Calciomercato emphasises that his profile matches exactly what both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are seeking in a striker.

Ultimately, the destination will depend on which club shows the stronger desire to bring him to the Premier League.

Price set

A clear valuation has now emerged for any potential move away from the Reale Arena. Clubs will need to table “offers exceeding €20 million to acquire him.”

If that figure holds, INEOS should move decisively. Landing Óskarsson would finally give United their own answer to Haaland.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Manchester United are looking for cover for Sesko

⚠️ Source cannot be relied upon for La Liga transfer news

TPP view

We believe Oskarsson’s form should certainly have caught United’s attention given their desperate need to reinforce the attack.

Featured image by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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