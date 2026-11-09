Andrea Cambiaso, Alejandro Balde, and the Barcelona swap deal threatening Manchester United’s winter plans

Signing a left-back remains at the top of Manchester United’s agenda.

Game after game, as seen against AS Roma and Aston Villa, opponents have ruthlessly exploited United’s left-hand side and left it exposed.

INEOS must be kicking themselves for failing to sign cover for Luke Shaw, who is once again sidelined by one of his mysterious injuries.

Left-back chase on, Balde and Cambiaso eyed

United have targeted several quality left-backs, of course. However, a fresh report from Italy now suggests why the Red Devils may miss out on two leading candidates: Andrea Cambiaso and Alejandro Balde.

A. Cambiaso Stat UEFA Europa League Serie A All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Juventus Juventus Juventus Competition UEFA Europa League Serie A All competitions Apps 3 7 10 Minutes 239 208 447 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 1 1 2 Dribbles completed 1 0 1 Tackles + interceptions 8 8 16

Balde is struggling for minutes at Barcelona as he is not in Hansi Flick’s plans, so he is expected to leave in the winter window, with United interested.

Cambiaso, meanwhile, has impressed despite Juventus’s difficulties and has drawn attention from both Barcelona and United.

A swap deal that might jeopardise Man United’s summer plans

INEOS’s hopes of landing either player now face a serious threat, however, as Tuttojuve reveals:

“Barcelona has Andrea Cambiaso in its sights for January: a possible €20-25 million offer and the possibility of a swap deal with Balde.”

The Spanish club is “also evaluating a transfer solution that could link the Spanish full-back’s future to that of Cambiaso.”

With Juventus needing to replace Cambiaso should he depart, securing a ready-made replacement would be highly tempting, and the Old Lady may find it hard to resist.

For United’s sake, one can only hope Juventus stand firm and shut down any potential swap, thereby keeping both Balde and Cambiaso available for INEOS to pursue.

Man City raid mooted

Even so, missing out on the pair would not deal a decisive blow, especially as the Red Devils are also considering a proven Premier League left-back in Rayan Aït-Nouri, who is thought to be desperate to leave Manchester City after being completely overlooked.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Barcelona’s interest in Cambiaso is well corroborated by different sources

⚠️ But this new development comes from a source that is not particularly reliable

TPP view

We believe that with their desire to offload Balde and their clear need for a replacement amid a tricky financial situation, Barcelona looking for a swap deal makes perfect sense.

Featured image by Simone Arveda via Getty Images