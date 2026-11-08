Man United’s transfer stance on Jacobo Ramon emerges amid Red Devils’ defensive crisis

Manchester United yet again left it late to get something out of a match, relying on two stoppage-time goals to secure a draw against Aston Villa.

United scored four goals at Old Trafford tonight, but thanks to their abysmal defence, the Red Devils find themselves in the relegation zone after picking up just a point against Villa.

In fact, United have conceded the most goals of any top-five club across all competitions this season, highlighting the dire state of their backline, which is in desperate need of reinforcements.

Manchester United very keen on Jacobo Ramon

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Manchester United have entered the race to sign Jacobo Ramon from Como.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was one of the Serie A side’s most impressive players in their 4-1 win over United in the Champions League. The 6’5″ star also got on the scoresheet.

The former Real Madrid youngster’s recent performances have put him on the map, paving the way for his first call-up to the Spain senior side. His form has also made him a popular name in the transfer market.

According to Spanish publication AS, Ramon will not leave Giuseppe Sinigaglia in January, but he is increasingly being scouted for the summer transfer window, especially by Premier League clubs.

It is understood clubs in England are keeping a close eye on Ramon, with Manchester United being the “most persistent”.

However, the Red Devils face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Stat 2026/27 Season 2026/27 Apps 15 Minutes 1291 Clean sheets 3 Goals 3 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Source: Transfermarkt · Updated 8 Nov 2026

Real Madrid in the driving seat

For now, Ramon, who has developed tremendously under Cesc Fabregas, is focused on Como.

Furthermore, it is claimed Real Madrid are in the equation and hold several trump cards at the negotiating table.

Real sold Ramon to Como for just €2.5 million in the summer of 2025. However, aware of the Spanish talent’s immense potential, Los Blancos retained 50 per cent of his rights as well as a buy-back option.

The La Liga giants reportedly have the option to re-sign Ramon for around €10 million.

Feature image Gabriele Maltinti via Getty Images