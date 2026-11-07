Matheus Cunha showcased incredible ball-striking ability in Manchester United’s comeback win over AS Roma.

However, the Brazilian and his fellow attacking teammates have struggled to find the net on a consistent basis, especially when leading the line.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko has remained on the sidelines for the majority of the season so far due to a shin injury. The Slovenian is not expected to return to full fitness this year.

Manchester United interested in former Barcelona striker

As such, a new striker has climbed Manchester United’s list of priorities heading into the January transfer window.

According to Bolavip (via Sport Witness), United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are all showing an interest in Brazilian striker Vitor Roque.

Still only 21, Roque returned to his native Brazil in 2025 after struggling at Barcelona. However, at Palmeiras, the Brazilian marksman has rediscovered his confidence.

It is understood that the Premier League trio have joined the race for the young striker ahead of next year.

Furthermore, the report claims United have been in touch with Roque’s agent, Andre Cury, who also represents Atalanta midfielder Ederson. The Brazilian came very close to moving to Old Trafford in the summer.

It is added that the Palmeiras board have set a minimum price-tag of €50 million to begin negotiations for the player, who is contracted to the club until 2029.

Barcelona, meanwhile, still hold 20% of his rights, making any deal even more complicated as Palmeiras may push for a higher fee.

Manchester United eyeing PL-proven striker

United have prioritised adding Premier League-proven players to their ranks under INEOS.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are interested in former Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

It is believed United might consider the possibility of signing the Al Ahli striker on loan in January.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United keen to sign a new striker in January

⚠️ Roque’s struggles in Europe make Palmeiras’ alleged price-tag unappealing

TPP view

Vitor Roque is certainly an exciting option, but United are likely to place their trust in Premier League-proven goalscorers.

Featured image Alexandre Schneider via Getty Images