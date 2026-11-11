The irony is unmistakable as Omar Berrada’s words at Sir Alex Ferguson’s dinner emerge

Details have surfaced about the speech that Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada gave at the dinner to mark the 40th anniversary of Sir Alex Ferguson’s appointment.

Toxic environment

Once again, United find themselves in a state of crisis, with everything suggesting that Michael Carrick’s dismissal is only a matter of time.

Carrick is set to pay the price for United’s dismal start to the season, which currently has the club in 18th place, having managed just eight points from 10 top-flight games. The Red Devils are guaranteed to spend the ongoing international break in the relegation zone.

While Carrick has taken on his fair share of blame, the pressure is also being directed at the hierarchy, and specifically Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

There is increasing pressure for the pair to depart alongside Carrick, with United supporters becoming impatient regarding repeated poor managerial appointments, errors in the summer window, and inadequate communication, all factors that have hindered the team’s performance.

Supporters have turned on Berrada and Wilcox at matches, chanting against the pair. However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has no desire to part ways with them.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Ratcliffe still has faith in his two lieutenants.

According to the Daily Mail, Berrada attended the dinner marking the 40th anniversary of Sir Alex’s appointment, and there, the Manchester United executive spoke to those present about building a proper culture at the club, the irony hardly lost.

Berrada’s speech

The Daily Mail report, “Berrada was present at Ferguson’s celebration dinner on Friday in which the Manchester United chief executive spoke about the importance of building a culture at Old Trafford.”

The newspaper notes that a host of Sir Alex’s former players were also present, including Javier Hernandez, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Jonny Evans, John O’Shea, Darren Fletcher, Ronny Johnsen, Lee Martin, Dion Dublin, Paul Parker, and Edwin van der Sar.

Carrick was also in attendance.

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D

It seems incongruous that Berrada should have spoken about a proper culture while currently presiding over one that is extremely toxic.

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