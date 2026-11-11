Home » Man United deliver final gut punch to Michael Carrick as Mauricio Pochettino closes in on job

Man United deliver final gut punch to Michael Carrick as Mauricio Pochettino closes in on job

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Michael Carrick


Manchester United have twisted the knife into Michael Carrick’s back for the final time, with his managerial tenure now drawing to a close.

Pochettino appointment

Moments ago, David Ornstein of The Athletic broke the news that United are finalising a deal to hire Mauricio Pochettino as Carrick’s replacement.

Carrick has overseen United’s worst start to a Premier League season, with the club sitting in the relegation zone as the international break proceeds.

United have managed just one victory so far this season, which came in August against newly-promoted Ipswich Town. The Red Devils have managed a dreadful eight points from their opening 10 top-flight games.

As per Ornstein, United are yet to approach the USMNT to officially declare their interest in Pochettino. United would need to fork out a compensation sum to release both Pochettino and his coaching staff from their contracts with the national team.

As United proceed with their efforts to appoint Pochettino, they have dealt Carrick a concluding blow.

Final gut punch

It is now widely known that United will sack Carrick, yet they had him attend Carrington for training today without notifying him that he had been dismissed.

The Manchester Evening News notes that Carrick will take charge of training on Wednesday, despite his sacking just being a matter of time.

He arrived at the club’s Carrington training complex at around 7.45 am. Carrick will conduct a training session for the second consecutive day, involving first-team players not away on international duty together with some academy youngsters.

Unsurprisingly, United’s handling of Carrick’s dismissal is merely the latest example of their incompetence, made worse by his status as a club legend and the extent to which he was let down in the summer market.

A significant portion of the blame for how events transpired must likewise rest with the players. talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook notes that the United squad expect Pochettino to be the next man in the dugout.

At present, attention is focused on the decision-makers and the conduct of today’s meeting. Crook notes that the Glazers will be present, meaning that Ratcliffe will not be the sole owner attendee.

United are next in action on November 22 when they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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