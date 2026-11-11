Michael Carrick is still at Carrington waiting for the club’s hierarchy to formally communicate that he is no longer Manchester United head coach.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly been looking to replace him since October. Reports had previously suggested that INEOS were not fully convinced by the available coaches, including Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann.

United have now decided to hand the job to Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to leave the United States men’s national team to take the reins in Manchester. However, it seems he was not the first choice of everyone at the club.

Manchester United approached Didier Deschamps

According to broadcaster and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Manchester United have been speaking to other managers as part of their due diligence.

Balague revealed that United had one conversation with Didier Deschamps, who possesses an exceptional CV, having won the World Cup in 2018 and the Ligue 1 title with Marseille in 2010. He also guided AS Monaco to the Champions League final in 2004.

The legendary French manager is without a job after leaving Les Bleus in the summer, following another encouraging World Cup campaign.

Manchester United have been speaking to other managers as their due diligence (but why allow Carrick to carry on for a couple of extra games when you know he was going to be sacked?) They had one conversation with Didier Deschamps but he is waiting for Juventus In any case,… pic.twitter.com/8CKyBQN4xq — Guillem Balagué (@GuillemBalague) November 11, 2026

However, it is understood Deschamps is waiting for Juventus. The 58-year-old shares a special connection with the Old Lady, having played more than 100 matches for them in the 1990s before managing them between 2006 and 2007.

Manchester United players wanted someone else

However, Balague assures Pochettino was always “at the forefront of their thoughts.”

The same cannot be said about several United players, though. Earlier today, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming some stars wanted Unai Emery.

The Aston Villa manager has done incredible work in Birmingham and is set to be awarded an extension. United would have to spend a fortune to get him from the Villans at this stage of the season.

Meanwhile, Balague claims compensation for Pochettino and his staff would be around $12 million (£9m).

An agreement in principle is reportedly already in place between the Argentine and the Red Devils.

Featured image by Buda Mendes via Getty Images