USMNT striker Folarin Balogun makes Mauricio Pochettino plea as Man United move nears

USMNT striker Folarin Balogun has insisted that, if he had a vote, United States men’s national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino would stay on as manager, as the Argentine coach reportedly closes in on a move to Manchester United.

Carrick sacked

Earlier today, United confirmed that Michael Carrick has been relieved of his duties as head coach amid the team’s woes this season.

Last weekend’s dramatic 4–4 draw with Aston Villa left the Red Devils languishing in 18th place, having managed a measly eight points from their opening 10 games. United have won just once all season: the 5–2 victory over Ipswich Town at the end of August.

Carrick’s coaching staff of Jonny Evans, Jonathan Woodgate and Steve Holland have also left with immediate effect. Carrick is a former Manchester United player.

MIchael Carrick’s Manchester United managerial record Stat Michael Carrick (caretaker) Michael Carrick From 21/11/2021 13/01/2026 To 02/12/2021 present Played 3 32 Won 2 15 Drawn 1 8 Lost 0 9 Win % 66.7% 46.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

United reportedly have an agreement with Pochettino to replace Carrick. A report covered by The Peoples Person also relayed that an approach has been made to the USMNT to initiate the process of paying the compensation package to free him from his contractual obligations.

Barring a dramatic late twist, Pochettino will reportedly be the next United head coach.

U.S. midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and striker Balogun spoke at a Thursday news conference and shared their reactions to Pochettino’s imminent switch to Old Trafford.

Pochettino plea

Berhalter said [as quoted by ESPN], “We haven’t heard anything yet.”

Balogun added, “If I had a vote, I would like to keep things the way they are. I think things have been working well. We have a clear sense of identity. We have a clear playing style.”

“And I think whenever you have a top coach, you’d want him to stay. It’s a no-brainer. So I think for us it’s no different.”

Berhalter continued, “He’s meant so much to me and he’s helped me develop as a player and as a person. And as a player, that’s all you can ask for, to have that trust and have that belief in you. And for me, it’s easy to go out there and just do my job. So yeah, he’s meant a big deal to me for sure.”

Balogun hailed Pochettino for raising the level of the national team.

“I think the benefit and the blessing when you have a great coach is the standard. I think Poch has definitely raised the standard since he’s been in charge. I think you guys have seen that just the intensity of training, how we approach games.”

“He’s changed our way of thinking as players from calling the friendlies that we have in certain camps, official games, not official games. He wants us to just be of a mindset to go out there and win.”

The forward continued, “I think he’s laid the foundation and I think us as players have that ownership to not just do that because Poch was in charge. I think we have the ownership as players to carry that out because we know the standards. So yeah, I think that’s the benefit of having a top coach.”

“And I’m sure whether he is here, whether he is not, the U.S. will look to replace him with another top coach.”

Berhalter stressed that coaching exits are part of the game and nothing will change for him and his teammates.

Featured image by Jamie Squire via Getty Images