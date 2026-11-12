MUST fires angry statement over the sacking of Michael Carrick

Manchester United’s main supporters’ group, MUST, has blamed the club’s ownership for the problems behind Michael Carrick’s dismissal, while thanking the former head coach for restoring hope last season.

Carrick’s rapid rise ended after a disastrous start

Carrick returned as head coach in January 2026 after former head coach Ruben Amorim’s departure and a brief spell under caretaker head coach Darren Fletcher. He guided United to third place and Champions League qualification but was dismissed with the club lying 18th after collecting eight points from 10 league games this season.

Tensions between the hierarchy and sections of the fanbase had already extended beyond results. Among many other things, supporter groups challenged the club’s approach to suspected ticket reselling in July, demanding a fair and transparent process for long-standing season-ticket holders facing sanctions.

MUST turns scrutiny towards United’s owners

In its response to the dismissal, the Manchester United Supporters Trust thanked Carrick for his service and called his sacking “another depressing moment for Manchester United”.

MUST argued that supporters continued backing the 45-year-old because they did not consider him, or his predecessors, primarily responsible for the club’s wider problems. Its statement added: “They lie with the ownership.”

The Trust pointed to the Glazers’ debt-funded takeover and said INEOS had failed to deliver the sporting excellence it promised, citing repeated changes in United’s football leadership. It called on the owners to explain their decisions and demonstrate accountability.

Ticketing policy was also placed at the centre of the criticism. MUST claimed higher charges and reduced rights were making supporters pay for both ownership failures and stadium ambitions, adding: “Treating loyal fans principally as a source of revenue undermines their identity and the bond with the team that sustains support through difficult times.”

The group also described the earlier Stretford End banner reading “THE WAY YOU TREAT US IS A DISGRACE” as a warning. It claimed the scale of recent booing at Old Trafford, together with public criticism from senior players, indicated a deeper deterioration in relations around the club.

From decorated midfielder to United head coach

Carrick joined United from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2006 for an initial £14 million, with the deal potentially rising to £18.6 million. He made 464 appearances for the club and scored 24 goals.

His honours included five Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups. After retiring in May 2018, he joined manager José Mourinho’s first-team coaching staff.

Carrick later oversaw three unbeaten matches as United’s caretaker manager in 2021 before leaving the club. Middlesbrough appointed him in October 2022 and parted company with him in June 2025, seven months before his return to Old Trafford.

United look set to appoint a permanent replacement to Carrick straight away, with former Spurs and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly close to clinching the role.

Final Thoughts

MUST has thanked Carrick and insisted his standing among supporters remains intact.

The Trust has placed primary responsibility for United’s problems on the ownership.

Ticketing policies and deteriorating relations with supporters have also been criticised.

United intend to appoint Carrick’s permanent successor quickly.

United’s Premier League campaign so far Stat 2026/27 Played 10 Goals for 14 Goals against 19 Points 8

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