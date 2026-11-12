What happened behind the scenes when INEOS sacked Carrick on Thursday

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox reportedly decided on Monday that they no longer wanted to back Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick.

However, Carrick and his staff took training sessions until Wednesday, with no formal communication from the club hierarchy.

On Thursday, the club legend was told his services were no longer needed, and it has emerged that figures at Carrington were left underwhelmed by INEOS’s process.

Manchester United staff unhappy with hierarchy’s treatment

According to club insider Sully, Manchester United staff have been left unhappy with the way the club handled Michael Carrick‘s sacking.

The staff reportedly received confirmation of Carrick’s sacking at 08:30 GMT on Thursday morning and have been left frustrated that the details were available to the public before the club confirmed them.

Steve Holland, Jonny Evans and Jonathan Woodgate were all sacked alongside Carrick. They said their goodbyes on Thursday morning and left Carrington.

Michael Carrick's backroom staff are unhappy and angry at the whole sacking situation. Only got formal confirmation this morning at 8:30 & they're not happy with it coming out in the media first. Carrick said his goodbyes to staff this morning @UtdDistrict https://t.co/mPE64wkUen — Sully (@SullyTalkz) November 12, 2026

It is understood that Carrick’s “backroom staff are very unhappy with how Manchester United have handled his sacking before they were informed today.”

Carrick’s replacement all but finalised

While Berrada and Wilcox waited for approval from Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco, they started their search for Carrick’s successor.

“The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible,” the club’s statement read on Thursday.

It is claimed that Carrick was aware of meetings with potential replacements.

Stat Michael Carrick Played 15 Won 3 Drawn 5 Lost 7 Win % 20.0% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

It has been widely reported that United States men’s national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to replace Carrick at Old Trafford.

Sully reports that Pochettino could take charge of two more matches with the United States before arriving in Manchester to prepare for the match against Liverpool after the November international break.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images