Mauricio Pochettino to sign a two-and-a-half year deal at Manchester United



Mauricio Pochettino is poised to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United, the reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed.

New United boss

Ornstein writes, “United are set to pay the buyout in the Argentine’s United States contract — worth in the region of $10million (£7.4m) — after they identified him as their preferred choice to replace the outgoing head coach.”

“The deal is still subject to completion, sources briefed on the negotiations speaking anonymously to protect relationships say, but should all progress as planned the 54-year-old will sign a contract at Old Trafford until 2029.”

“An announcement could come as soon as Friday with Pochettino expected to take charge of the USMNT for both Concacaf Nations League quarter-final legs against Haiti, on Saturday and Tuesday, before arriving in Manchester ahead of United’s next game, against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.”

This has been rubber-stamped by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano on X, “BREAKING: Manchester United appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach, here we go!”

“Deal done and green light from US Federation as Poch has agreed all terms on Wednesday.”

“New era at Manchester United.”

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Manchester United appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach, here we go! Deal done and green light from US Federation as Poch has agreed all terms on Wednesday. New era at #MUFC. 🆕🇦🇷 https://t.co/dilW4upttj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 12, 2026

Work to do

The task facing Pochettino is considerable: stop United’s shock slide this season and get the club back on track.

Last weekend’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left United languishing in 18th place, having won just one game all season and managing eight points from a possible 30.

Manchester united’s 2026/27 premier league record Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

A dressing room in disarray, a frustrated fanbase, an incompetent hierarchy and poor performances: this may represent the most significant challenge of Pochettino’s career.

Michael Carrick was unable to arrest the situation and duly paid the ultimate price with his job. United confirmed his dismissal in a public statement earlier today.

The hope is that Pochettino will fare a lot better than his predecessor.

Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images